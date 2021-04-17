Video System Converters Market Insights and Trends 2018, Forecast to 2028

Video System Converters Market: Overview

Video system converters are systems used for video conversion that automatically detect input signals such as NTSC, PAL, or SECAM and convert them to NTSC or PAL output signals. There are two different types of video standards or systems. These include Phase Alternating Line (PAL) and NTSC that are used as video display signals on televisions.

A video system converter is a universal multi-system that takes either PAL or NTSC as an input standard and converts it into the other format required by users so that the user can watch PAL videos on an NTSC TV or can capture NTSC video games into a PAL DVD recorder or vice versa, for television or video recording applications. These devices are also used for playback conversion and recording purposes. They feature full digital decoding and encoding and are most suitable for converting Video Home System (VHS) tapes or other analog video contents onto DVDs or videotapes for collection purposes.

The video system converter is also recommended for video game consoles such as PlayStation 2, Xbox 360 and others. This video system converter does not require any configuration or setup as it has only a flipping switch that provides a direction in which the video is converted either from PAL to NTSC or NTSC to PAL signal. This digital multiple-system video standards converter will convert videos of any format such as NTSC, PAL into NTSC, PAL or SECAM output signals. This system offers automatic input video detection and converts it into the output signal for the TV or recorder based on user requirements. This video system converter chooses NTSC or PAL output format via dip switch, which is then used for local TV viewing or video recorders.

These devices work with various devices such as DVD players or recorders, video monitors, VCRs, video cameras, satellite receivers, television systems and other devices. Video system converters come in a compact size with a sturdy enclosure and offer digital field rate processing for high-resolution picture quality. They are used across the industrial, commercial and residential applications. They are also used in security surveillance as they enable videos from analog CCTV cameras and HD security cameras to be used on devices other than a surveillance digital video recorder.

Video System Converters Market: Dynamics

Automatic input system detection and portable applications that satisfy the demand for video conversion are some of the primary factors expected to boost the video system converters market.

However, the high cost of robots and lack of consumer awareness regarding household robots are among factors likely to restrain the growth of the video system converters market.

Global Video System Converters Market: Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

The video system converters market is segmented based on type, end user and region.

By Type

Analog Video System Converters

Digital Video System Converters

By End User

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Global Video System Converters Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the global video system converters market are Team Products International, Inc., Cypress Technology, RAM Electronics, Shinybow Technology, Guangwangtong Technology, Ambery and Newmi Digital Tech. Co. Ltd, among others.

