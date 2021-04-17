Facial massager Market Development, Top Trends and Future Scope with Upcoming Opportunities

Paradigm shift from traditional facial rejuvenation toward advanced rejuvenation systems are likely to influence the growth of the facial massager market. Facial massager market is expected to remain influenced with increasing ageing rates worldwide, particularly in Asian countries such as Japan.

With increasing focus on facial aesthetics, customers have been seeking convenient and efficient devices such as facial massager to remove wrinkles and possibilities of development of large pores. Moreover, advanced facial massager can facilitate effective removal of wrinkles and can avoid pigmentation, which is expected to complement to the growth of the facial massager market in the forthcoming years.

On the back of rising awareness regarding aging, facial massager manufacturers have been focusing on advancements in their products. For instance, Clarisonic has introduced a new facial massager – Mia Smart, which carries out facial cleansing and massage.

It also tracks facial skin progress over a set time period. Manufacturers have also developed needle facial massager that enhances the penetration of serum into skin removing wrinkles and pigmentation and enhancing skin softness. Technological advances in the facial massager space is likely to provide potential growth avenues for facial massager manufacturers across regions worldwide, in turn pushing the growth of the overall facial massager market.

Middle-Aged Population – Potential Customers

Since quite some time, fitness freaks are observed to have a newfound interest in face workout, which is resulting in the gush of demand for equipment such as facial massagers. Sensing the looming trend, beauty device manufacturers have attuned their attention towards facial massagers. Youngsters are the prominent target consumers for facial massager device manufacturers; nevertheless, facial massager manufacturers are finding potential target customers among the middle aged population as well.

Age consciousness gains importance over fashion consciousness as people approach middle-age. Face wrinkles are among the foremost indicators of aging, and facial massagers are among the most natural therapies to keep skin young. As a result, their demand has been aloft in quite a few years among middle-aged consumers.

Largely a product of women’s wardrobe, facial massagers endow users with several benefits. Facial massagers help flush toxins off facial skin to reduce puffiness and breakouts. They also improve the absorption and circulation of ingredients applied on the face for improving skin quality and texture.

Noteworthy Demand for Facial Massagers from Online Channel

An array of facial skin benefits associated with facial massagers and surge in consumer awareness towards skin therapy are the primary market drivers. E-commerce channels have elevated the demand for facial massagers as facial massagers feature amongst the most searched beauty devices on virtual shelves.

Promotional campaigns of facial massager vendors supported by the views of beauty experts are other important market drivers. The social media boom is another factor that has been driving the market in disguise. Social media photography has jolted beauty-consciousness among all age groups, leading to the adoption of practices that result in younger appearances.

Though visiting spa & well centers is expensive as compared to purchasing facial massagers, the growing network of these centers remains one of the biggest hurdles for the facial massager market. Most spa goers opt for complete body therapy instead of getting self-face therapy separately at home.

Mechanical Facial Massagers – The Preferred Choice

Facial massagers are available in different technology variants including mechanical, ultrasonic, radio-frequency, sensor, and LED. Mechanical facial massagers are the cheapest and hence, populate most of the shelf space for beginners, and low and middle-income consumer groups. The demand for ultrasonic facial massagers is also picking up. The difference in the number of specifications among facial massagers is based on the demand for a particular set of massage solutions.

Advanced facial massagers have both warm and cold features – giving a blend of skin tightening and fatigue relieving therapies. Some of the facial massagers available on market shelves also offer an added feature of spreading lotions and oils on the face, imparting additional benefits to the customers who regularly use them.

Saturated yet Stable Facial Massager Demand in Legacy Markets

The demand for facial massagers has saturated in most developed countries; however, the maturity phase of this product in these geographies is yet to come of age. The U.S. and European territories represent nearly half of the facial massagers market, whereas the Asian grounds are more fertile due to the large underpenetrated population, which has been witnessing economic changes in their favor.

The growing number of beauty competitions in China and India has boosted the demand for facial massagers in the recent past. The facial massager market in the Middle-Eastern countries has also been surging since the past few years, and with the growing beauty trend, its demand is there to stay.

Expansion into International Market – A Key strategy for Prominent Facial Massager Vendors

The facial massager market is dominated by large players who operate at international levels. However, there are also country-specific smaller facial massager vendors who intensify competition in their respective markets. The competitive structure in the facial massager market has remained unchanged in developed countries; however, in developing countries, the entry and expansion of international market players have calibrated the competition structure.

Large underpenetrated space and lack of organized competition are among the primary factors driving the international expansion of key facial massager market vendors. Some of the prominent facial massager vendors include Panasonic, Prospera, JSB Healthcare, Beurer, Deemark Healthcare, Medisana, Robotouch, and Kingstar.

