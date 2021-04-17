Insulation Tester Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights

Insulation Tester Market: Introduction

The global insulation tester market is nearing maturity and innovations in terms of technology in this market are restricted to advancements in comfort. An insulation tester is an instrument used to measure the insulation resistance of electrical equipment. It is used periodically in electrical machinery and also while installing new electrical equipment or machinery for industrial and commercial operations. Growth in industrial and commercial safety requirements among end-user players has led to the growth of global insulation tester market.

The global insulation tester market is fragmented where a few large players are involved and it is predominantly scattered by regional and small scale players. The revenues of manufacturers in the insulation tester market are mostly dependent on hiring contracts from end-use industries. In addition to this, initiation of greenfield or brownfield projects propels the growth of the global insulation tester market.

Handheld insulation testers witness great demand in remote operations and some manufacturers are offering rugged products, which in turn imparts growth momentum to the global insulation tester market. The installation of transformers and other electrical equipment or machinery in oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, and power generation industries drives the global insulation tester market. The use of insulation testers ensures that the insulation is in adequate condition to start machinery operation and the reading given by these testers provides a baseline reading for future testing.

Insulation Tester Market: Dynamics

The global insulation tester market comprises large, medium and small scale players. It is largely driven by mandatory periodic safety tests in industries and such initiatives and regulations facilitate the stable growth of insulation testers. Further, developments in long-standing batteries and heavy-duty products drive the insulation tester market globally.

Online sales through Alibaba, Amazon and other platforms have driven the global insulation tester market. Development in online sales has made it possible for even small scale manufacturers to exhibit their products in the global market. In addition to that, developments in product features such as Wi-Fi connectivity in rugged products have positively impacted the global insulation tester market.

Insulation Tester Market: Segmentation

The global insulation tester market can be segmented on the basis of operation type, product type, application and end-use industry.

On the basis of operation types, the global insulation tester market can be segmented into:

Fixed

Portable

Handheld

On the basis of product type, the global insulation tester market can be segmented into:

Analog

Digital

Rugged

On the basis of application, the global insulation tester market can be segmented into:

Electrical installation

Cabling

Motors

Transformers

On the basis of end-use industry, the global insulation tester market can be segmented into:

Industrial

Commercial

Insulation Tester Market: Regional Outlook

Developing economies such as China, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Brazil and the MEA region will play a crucial role in the growth of the insulation tester market during the forecast period. The growing number of electrification and related projects in these countries are expected to positively impact the global insulation tester market. In addition to that, rapid urbanization and the installation of transformers in SEA and MEA have increased the use of insulation testers and are consequently driving the global insulation tester market.

Industrialization in Africa and replacement or retrofitting of legacy systems or machinery will drive the global insulation tester market. The maintenance tests regarding moisture and temperature in the operational floor will provide valuable information about the conditions of insulation. Frequent monitoring and maintenance of insulation quality will directly impact the global insulation tester market.

Insulation Tester Market: Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the global insulation tester market are:

Meco Instruments Pvt. Ltd.

Hioki E.E. Corporation

Kyoritsu Electrical Instruments Works, Ltd.

Megger

Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation

FLIR Systems

Fluke Corporation

B&K Precision Corporation

Italia S.r.L

Metrel d.d.

TES Electrical Electronic Corp.

Martindale Electric Co. Ltd

Amprobe

Gossen Metrawatt

