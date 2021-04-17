Round Corrugated Box Market – Global Upcoming Demand & Growth Analysis 2018-2026

Round corrugated box has been gaining increasing demand as a packing material of choice, as it is cost-effective and provides sustainable packaging solutions. These boxes provide a stable cushion for range of products, keeping the items safe for transportation, shipping, and handling.

The demand for round corrugated box is likely to grow in tandem with growth in the number of e-commerce sites. Further, rising scope of application in the packaging of gifts, cosmetic, food, garments, and healthcare products will possibly be one of the key factors influencing the development of round corrugated box market.

The round corrugated box market is likely to witness a significant growth in the coming years, owing to shifting consumer preferences towards new and unique design of packaging material along with flexibility to protect various types of products. In addition, emerging trends of digital printing in corrugated applications that offers the ability to personalize the unboxing experience have driven small- and mid-size brands to attract sales and excitement on social media. This in turn is expected to accelerate the growth of round corrugated box market. Further, increasing use of round corrugated box for primary as well as secondary packaging in different end-use industries may complement the market expansion.

Global Round Corrugated Box Market Overview

Round corrugated boxes are protective packaging solutions that offer protection to fragile or vulnerable products by keeping them in a fixed position inside the outer case. Round corrugated boxes are used as an addition to the existing case to create stability for the product. Moreover, round corrugated boxes are used for optimal protection as they are designed in such a way that they do not jeopardise the protection of the product. They help reduce 30% of the packaging weight. Thus, they ensure that the final packaging of the product meets the requirement of producers as well as consumers.

Round corrugated boxes are mainly made from solid board or cardboard. The outer coating and surface treatment of round corrugated boxes is done with material finish of white, brown, or poly coat. There are a number of factors that are considered while making round corrugated boxes, such as bending, buckling, compression, and collapse, among others, to make them suitable for loads of up to 1000kg. These round corrugated boxes are also used for online retail companies owing to the fact that they provide protective packaging. Therefore, the outlook for the growth of the global round corrugated box market is expected to be largely positive during the forecast period.

Global Round Corrugated Box Market Dynamics

The global round corrugated box market is anticipated to grow in the next ten years and beyond due to the backdrop of the growth of the global sustainable packaging market. Round corrugated boxes are manufactured using a variety of materials to suit various applications and markets. In addition, manufacturers of round corrugated boxes also offer custom services. Round corrugated boxes are 100% recyclable and are made from renewable sources, which makes them environment friendly and eliminates the need for plastic or polystyrene protective packaging.

One of the key trends observed in the market is the flexibility of these boxes to protect multiple products. Moreover, round corrugated boxes are multipurpose, which makes them suitable for retail-ready, transport, consumer, and display packaging and ensures reduction in transit damage as the main product is well fixed during transit. Matte lamination (glossy lamination and varnish) on round corrugated boxes is also one of the factors expected to fuel the round corrugated boxes market during the forecast period.

