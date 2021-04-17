Enriched Dough Market Survey On Product Awareness 2018 to 2028

Combination of food processing and food technology has led the bakery industry to explore several new products. As bakery and confectionery products are known for their lower health standards, more and more bakery manufacturers are incorporating novel ingredients to enhance the nutritional levels. Enriched dough contains a high percentage of fat from egg, milk or dairy, additional salt and sugar.

Specialty enriched dough made from wheat flour is rich in folic acid, iron, and B- vitamins. Laminated dough is another differently processed enriched dough used to prepare varieties of bakery products. The omega-3 rich enriched dough is another famous dough used to prepare healthy and nutritional bread. Along with the common application of enriched dough in the production of bread, it is highly used in the preparation of various popular bakery products such as croissants, puff pastry, Danishes, palmier cookies, buns and many more, representing good opportunities for enriched dough market in coming years.

While bakery producers continue to debut novel varieties of enriched dough, shelf life optimization and storage of enriched dough products remains challenging. As products made from enriched dough are rich in sugar and other nutrition, they are vulnerable to rapid spoilage. For instance, omega-3 enriched dough products are known for spoilage and hence added to products stored in cold. Thus, increasing popularity of enriched dough is set to bolster the enriched dough market, despite challenges of production, shelf life and storage.

Enriched Dough Market Outlook

Bakery, particularly the baking of foods is one of the traditional activities and holds an essential place in food processing industry. Generally, baked goods consist of some bread and can also contain items such as cookies, rolls, cakes, crackers, dough, and many more. Bakery products are a thing of mass consumption owing to its low price coupled with changing eating habits of consumers the bakery industry is rapidly gaining attraction among people. Therefore, with expanding consumer awareness and rise in health consciousness among people, consumers are demanding for healthy baked goods as well as comfort goods.

To meet the growing consumers demand various manufacturers are preparing bakery products such as yeasted bread and pastries with innovative ingredients such as enriched dough to satisfy different tastes and cravings. All the yeasted dough available into two categories namely lean and enriched. Lead dough bread contains low or no fat and if any fat present in the mixture it is many times contributed by oil. Instead, enriched dough includes the high amount of fat from eggs, milk, and butter ingredients. Like sugar, butter, and milk are heavy ingredients, it makes the enriched dough much heavier than lean dough. Moreover, bread prepared with enriched dough have a softer crust and limited chewy crumb.

Enriched Dough Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

The daily consumption of breads globally gives it an essential place in human nutrition. Breads provides nutritions such as dietary fiber, proteins, vitamins, lipids, starch, etc. Therefore, with expanding demand for healthier products, enriched dough for preparing bakery products becomes topical. Nowadays, consumers are increasingly seeking for innovative bakery product options to satisfy their taste and rise in demand for gluten-free bakery products such as bread are primary factors surging in demand for enriched dough. Additionally, consumers are demanding for convenience food, ready-to-eat products, increasing per capita consumption of cakes, pastries, and bread, and expanding in-store supermarket bakeries is expected to boost the growth of the enriched dough market.

Global Enriched Dough: Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global enriched dough market has been segmented as –

Challah

Brioche

Cinnamon Rolls

Danish

Sticky Buns

Others

On the basis of application, the global enriched dough market has been segmented as –

Bread

Cookies

Biscuits

Rolls

Pasta

Cakes

Others

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global enriched dough market has been segmented as

Direct

Indirect Store-based Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Specialty Stores (Bakery Shops) Others Online



Global Enriched Dough Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global enriched dough market are Rich Products Co., The Dough Company, Al Ahlia Group, Challah Hub Company, The Essential Baking Company, Cinnabon LLC, Starbucks Corporation, Great Gourmet Cinnamon Roll Company, Immaculate Baking Co., De Iorio’s Foods Inc., Dough Bakery company, Apt. 2B Baking Co., Yeast Bakery Company, Fazer Group, Gregory’s Food’s Inc., Jimmy’s Cookies, Alive & Kickin’ Pizza Crust, Guttenplan’s Frozen Dough, Inc., Allied Blending LP, Dawn Food Products, Inc., and among others.

