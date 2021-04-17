Marzipan Market Vendor Overview By Key Customers, Offerings, Geographic And Segment Focus With Forecast To 2028

The marzipan market is estimated to witness a steady outlook against the backdrop of persistently rising demand for confectionery products. A creamy mixture of almonds and sugar is processed into a paste form and is utilized in the preparation of multiple confectionery products including cake dressings, candies, chocolates, cookies, and marzipan schwein among many others. Evident popularity of these confectionery products is expected to fuel the growth of the marzipan market in coming years.

Although deeply rooted in European food culture, marzipan has been embraced by a variety of culture worldwide, ensuring steady growth of the marzipan market in the global space. While European countries embrace marzipan as a traditional food during the wedding and religious feasts, Latin America has been embracing marzipan-like sweet called mazapan which has peanut in place of almonds.

American culture is more familiar to miniature fruit shapes made from marzipan. With the widespread adoption and fondness of marzipan, the marzipan market is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the near future. As manufacturers in the confectionery industry continue to introduce traditional as well as novel marzipan products, the global demand for marzipan is set to witness a positive growth trajectory in future. However, the presence of other sweet alternatives and trend of DIY to make marzipan at home are factors expected to confine progress of the marzipan market.

Marzipan Market Outlook

Confectionery products are a special treat that plays an essential role in celebrations, festivals, and family events. Indulging consumer’s desire for chocolates, sweets, and candies has an upsurge in the growth of confectionery industry worldwide. According to U.S. Census Bureau, in 2010, the per capita consumption of candies by U.S. population was 11.2 kg. Thus, expanding demand for high-end chocolates, cakes, mints spikes during holidays, such as Christmas, Valentine’s Day, and many other occasions’ accounts for growth in the confectionery businesses globally.

Marzipan is a confection which is mainly made of powdered sugar or honey, and ground almonds sometimes augmented with almond extract. Due to its elasticity mixture feature, it is used to prepare a variety of marzipan products without any additives such as candies, cakes, marzipan flowers, fruits, dessert decorations, biscuits, and others. In Europe, marzipan is a traditional dessert which is prepared rather fixed then colored, baked, and molded into flower and small animal shapes. In most of the countries worldwide marzipan is mostly used to make Easter eggs, Christmas cakes, and sweets.

Marzipan Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

Nowadays, marzipan gets a lot of attention among consumers due to rising popularity of to-go cake products which is expected to grow the market at a rapid growth rate in the near future. The marzipan market is anticipated to perform well during the forecast period, as consumer’s preference for multivariate confectionery products is changing along with the rise in demand for protein-enrichment and sweets with organic colors. Growing availability of marzipan products with natural color and flavor, and an upsurge in the cake businesses to cater to the growing customer demand for custom cakes including Christmas cakes, wedding cakes as well as innovative-decorated cakes for special occasions. Moreover, increasing in the number of celiac patients along with growing health consciousness among consumer there in expanding demand for gluten-free products in the market.

Global Marzipan: Market Segmentation

Based on flavor, the marzipan market is segmented into the following –

Vanilla

Chocolate

Nuts & Cereals

Spices

Fruits

Beverages

Others

Based on packaging, the marzipan market is segmented into the following –

Tubes

Cans

Boxes

Others

Based on distribution channel, the marzipan market is segmented into the following –

Direct

Indirect Store-based Retailing Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Food & Drinks Health Stores Online Retailer



Global Marzipan Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Marzipan market are J. G. Niederegger GmbH & Co. KG, Zentis GmbH & Co. KG, Moll Marzipan GmbH, Odense Marcipan Company, Georg Lemke GmbH u. Co. KG, Carstens Lübecker Marzipan, JF Renshaw Ltd., ATLANTA Poland S.A., Horst Schluckwerder OHG, Aachener Printen- und Schokoladenfabrik Henry Lambertz GmbH & Co. KG, KONDIMA Engelhardt GmbH & Co. KG, Sonneveld GmbH, Lanwehr GmbH, GoodMills Innovation GmbH, LUZYCKIE PRALINY Sp. z o.o., Weseke Dragees GmbH, EDNA International GmbH, among others.

