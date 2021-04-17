Color Retention Agents Market – Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2018 – 2028

Ingredients have served many useful functions in a variety of foods for long time, however, today’s consumers, especially millennials demand and relish colorful, flavorful, safe, convenient, nutritious, and affordable food supply. Technological advancements have made that possible, with diverse flavoring and color retention agents.

Color retention agents are highly used in the beverage industry, primarily for fruit and vegetable juices and drinks along with wine and sparkling wines. Color retention agents offset color loss, correct natural variations in color, improve colors that occur naturally, and add color to colorless and ‘fun’ foods. Over time, color retention agents have also entered into baby food and processed fruit and vegetables, creating lucrative growth opportunities for color retention agents’ manufacturers.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1101

Color retention agents are gaining prominence as specialty food ingredients in food and beverage applications, owing to its ability to retain, maintain and prolong the color of a beverage or a food. Color retention agents’ manufacturers remains highly focused on adopting rapidly changing technology, to ensure their color retention agents fall under the general provisions of GRAS (Generally recognized as safe) by meeting GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) guidelines.

Gravity of concerns related to beverage and food safety are prompting the manufacturers of color retention agents to focus on natural color retention agents, which can be easily obtained from plant extracts. Ascorbic acid – commonly found in nature- is a primarily used color retention agent that works as an antioxidant, and provides myriad benefits to food products. It slows down the oxidation of food products, thereby preserving color and freshness.

Color Retention Agents Market Outlook:

From the 20th century, there has been an increase in the processing of food which has led to the usage of new types of food additives such as nutritional agents, processing agents, preservatives, sensory agents, flavorings, color retention agents, baking agents, acid regulators and more. In recent decades, sensory agent, a type of food additive showed an enormous growth in the market. Sensory agents are the colorants that are added to the food and beverage product.

Colorants are an important characteristic of food as it directly influences the impression of the quality and the flavor of the food. In order to retain the colorant, color retention agents play a crucial role in retaining, maintaining or prolonging the colorants that are added to the food or beverage product. Color retention agents are used in many modern foods such as ready-to-eat convenience food, low-calorie food, and snack. Burgeoning demand for color retention agents will result in a good market growth as it is one of the major additives that is being required by the processed food products.

Reasons for covering this title:

Colorants are of two different types, natural colorants and synthetic colorants. Natural colorants are obtained from plant extracts and synthetic colorants are treated with chemicals and treated with aluminum hydroxide. . To overcome these factors, color retention agents are being used in the food and beverage industry. The color retention agents generally work by binding with the oxygen molecules that are present in the food, which will help preserve the color of the food or beverage.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1101

There are various types of color retention agents that are present such as Bouillonmex, Copper sulfate, Crystal flash, Erythorbic acid, Ascorbic acid and many more. Among these, ascorbic acid is being used in various food and beverage industry as it produces multiple properties such as antioxidant, color preservative, and flavor preservative and flavoring agent in various types of food. Erythorbic acid, which is a stereoisomer of ascorbic acid, serves as a flavoring agent and color retention agent in various food and beverages. There is thrive for color retention agents market in the upcoming decade as there is an increase in the production and consumption of modern food.

Global color retention agents market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of agent type, the global color retention agents market has been segmented as

Acid Erythorbic acid Ascorbic acid

Gluconate

Lactate

Polyvinylpolypyrrolidone Bouillonmex

Sulfate Copper sulfate Crystal flash



On the basis of form, the global color retention agents market has been segmented as

Powder

Granules

Liquid

On the basis of end use, the global color retention agents market has been segmented as

Beverages

Infant food

Dairy products

Meat, poultry, egg and fish products

Bakery products

Functional food and nutrients

On the basis of nature, the global color retention agents market has been segmented as

Natural

Conventional

On the basis of region, the global color retention agents market has been segmented as

Northern America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Global color retention agents market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global color retention agents market are General chemical industrial products, Canton Chem, Spectrum chemical mfg corp, Sonac, Zhejiang Wecan Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Grace, Hainan Zhongxin Wanguo Chemical Co., Ltd., APAC chemical corporation, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Food Ingredient Technology Co., Ltd, Ronas Chemicals Ind.Co.,Ltd and many more

For entire list of market players, request for TOC here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1101

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com