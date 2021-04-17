Flour Treatment Agent Market – Survey On Product Awareness 2028

The tremendous growth in bakery and baking products has been driving the manufacturers of these products to adopt technologically advanced substances and agents. Many manufacturers in baking industries have started using modern food additives, (such as flour treatment agents) and techniques to move ahead of the competition.

Flour treatment agents are highly adopted by bakers to enhance dough manageability during baking, and to improve flour performance in bread making. The inability of newly milled flour to make good bread without further treatment has led to the emergence of flour treatment agents, which help mature the flour and provides them a smooth texture. Ascorbic acid or Vitamin C is the most commonly used flour treatment agent as it seamlessly conveys the impression of improved freshness to the customer.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1104

The bolstering grave concerns around the use of unhealthy flour treatment agents are prompting manufacturers to adopt natural flour treatment agents such as ascorbic acid- a highly-refined and purified extract from natural sources, such as citrus fruit.

Furthermore, baking has always been an escalating industry, rapidly witnessing new trends, demands of consumer, and innovation. Hence there is a lucrative market potential for baking ingredients, such as flour treatment agents, and manufacturers can easily tap the consumer preferences to drive revenues.

Flour Treatment Agents Market Outlook:

Food additives are chemical substances which are added to the food articles in order to produce specific desirable effects. In the ancient times, spices, salts, and sulfites were the only additives used to preserve food and also make them more palatable. From the 20th century, there has been an increase in the processing of food which has led to the usage of new types of food additives such as nutritional agents, processing agents, preservatives, sensory agents, flavorings, color retention agents, baking agents, acid regulators, flour treatment agents and more.

Flour treatment agents are also called as bread improvers, as the name suggests addition of this agent will increase the rate at which the dough rises and also improves the strength of the dough. In the recent decade, modern factory baking includes the flour treatment agents for the faster rate of dough fermentation. The flour treatment agents can also serve as a dough conditioner by providing a good texture to the dough. The recent trend in the flour treatment agents market is providing gluten-free ingredients.

Reason for covering this article:

In the recent decade, there is a tremendous growth in the field of bakery and baking products. Modern food additives and techniques are being followed by the baking industries. The flour treatment agent plays a crucial role when it comes to dough manageability, as it will improve the performance of the flour in bread making process. A newly milled flour without any treatment doesn’t make a good bread so by the addition of flour treatment agent will help in the maturation of the flour and improve the texture of it. As a result, it gives a uniform appearance to the flour and also makes it easy for handling the dough under conditions like fermentation.

On the other hand, the flour treatment agents are used to ensure good volume of the loaf, to improve the structure of crumb, color, and softness. Most commonly used flour treatment agent is Vitamin C in the baking industry, as it helps to strengthen the dough and gives a good volume to the bread. Baking has always been an escalating industry, because of its new trends, innovation, and requirement of people according to the region. Hence there is a good market potential for baking ingredients like flour treatment agents.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1104

Global flour treatment agents market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of form, the global flour treatment agents market has been segmented as

Powder

Granules

Tablets

Liquid

On the basis of agent type, the global flour treatment agents market has been segmented as

Fungal Alpha-amylase

Galaxium pentahydrate pearls

Galimax

Calcium Lactate

Magnesium Lactate

L-Cysteine

On the basis of end use, the global flour treatment agents market has been segmented as

Bakery products Bread, tortilla Pizza dough Frozen products Pies Confectionery products

Grain mill products Ready-made flour mixes and dough Pasta

Functional food and nutrition Nutritional supplements Dietetic products



On the basis of region, the global flour treatment agents market has been segmented as

Northern America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Global flour treatment agents market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global flour treatment agents market are Corbion, AB Mauri, Nutricepts, Inc., Canton Chem, Inc., Penta Manufacturing Company, Brolite Products Co., Inc., Handary, RIKEN VITAMIN Co., Ltd., Pakmaya, PeroxyChem, Winovazyme Biological Science & Technology Co., Ltd, Ronas Chemicals Ind.Co.,Ltd., Beldem, Jiangsu Kolod Food Ingredients Plant, Shine Star (Hubei) Biological Engineering Co., Ltd and many more.

For entire list of market players, request for TOC here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1104

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com