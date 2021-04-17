Total Wrist Prosthesis Market – The Biggest Trends to Watch out for 2018-2028

Although less common than knee or hip replacement, wrists joint replacement is becoming necessary for patients whose forearm joints are damaged by an injury, infection, or a disease, leading to arthritic conditions. Total wrist prosthesis is increasingly used to treat osteoarthritis of the wrist, which relieves pain and improves joint mobility.

The total wrist prosthesis is also deemed to provide promising outcome in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. Increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis across the globe which occurs more in women between the age of 40 and 60 years is likely to drive the demand for joint replacement and in turn influence growth of total wrist prosthesis market.

Uncemented Universal 2 Total Wrist Prosthesis, Biax Total Wrist Prosthesis, and MWP III Total Wrist Prosthesis are the three product types identified in the total wrist prosthesis market. These products are designed to prolong the wrist function over time. Increasing number of technologically advanced products is expected to raise product awareness in various regions and thereby create potential growth prospects of total wrist prosthesis market. Various initiatives taken by government to improve healthcare infrastructure and to provide proper assistance to patients, for example, with rheumatoid arthritis will possibly enhance the lucrativeness of total wrist prosthesis market.

Total Wrist Prosthesis is an innovative advance surgery used to treat wrist arthritis and wrist related problem caused by any accident and other injury. Patients which are suffering wrist problem get quick relief and used their hand for their daily life style related works.

The dislocation of wrist occur which lead to disability for the patient to work and have a better life. The surgery which is require to fix the wrist dislocation or arthritis problem is done in such a way that the total wrist prosthesis is fix properly and provide a natural movement of wrist to the patients. The total wrist prosthesis provide complete solution for the patient which are suffering from any arthritis problem such as rheumatoid, osteo-, septic arthritis and posttraumatic.

The industrial players which are working in total wrist prosthesis used much better materials to reduce the weight of total wrist prosthesis, so that the patient can be easily use their wrist for various work related to lifestyle. The total wrist prosthesis are much more effective than other traditional methods for fixing the wrist with the help of screw and other attachments. The total wrist prosthesis provide very quick and real time relief of patients for treatment. The total wrist prosthesis provide complete solution for those patients which are suffering from major wrist related problems.

Total Wrist Prosthesis Market: Drivers and Restraints

Total wrist prosthesis market show significant growth over the forecast period, as the majority of population are suffering from septic arthritis and other wrist related problem which directly fuel the market for total wrist prosthesis, the total wrist prosthesis provide complete solution for patients which are wrist problem.

The total wrist prosthesis is very effective to those patient which are suffering from major rheumatoid arthritis in the deformed wrist is completely treated as the normal wrist by fixing total wrist prosthesis. The hand has more than 25 joints which can be affected with rheumatoid arthritis, according to AF (Arthritis Foundation) more than 1.5 million U.S people are suffering from rheumatoid arthritis which affect their lifestyle.

The total wrist prosthesis industry player are manufacturing innovative new type of total wrist prosthesis which are smooth, light in weight and easily fix in problem area. The high cost of surgery along with high cost of total wrist prosthesis is the hindrance for the current mart of total wrist prosthesis. In some geographical region the lack of awareness about the total wrist prosthesis among healthcare professional and lack of availability of product in the region affect the growth of total wrist prosthesis market.

Total Wrist Prosthesis Market: Segmentation

Total Wrist Prosthesis market is segmented based on

Total Wrist Prosthesis based on Product Type

MWP III Total Wrist Prosthesis

Biax Total Wrist Prosthesis

Uncemented Universal 2 Total Wrist Prosthesis

Total Wrist Prosthesis based on End User

Hospitals

Orthopaedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

Total Wrist Prosthesis Market: Overview

Total wrist prosthesis market is primarily driven by increasing number of patient pool suffering from rheumatoid arthritis in hand and increasing number of accident related to wrist. As the number of patients suffering from wrist is increasing in various geographical region as bone related problems are increasing, which directly increase the demand of total wrist prosthesis market. The new improved total wrist prosthesis which are light in wright and easily fixed after surgery are also the driving factor for the market of total wrist prosthesis.

Total Wrist Prosthesis Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, Total Wrist Prosthesis market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America has the major market for total wrist prosthesis as the major population are suffering wrist rheumatoid arthritis and the present of major industry players directly boost the market of total wrist prosthesis.

The improved healthcare system along with reimbursement scenario provide growth opportunity to total wrist prosthesis market. Europe and Asia Pacific are the growing market for total wrist prosthesis as the improving healthcare system along with increasing number of hospitals which are facilities with surgery instruments are the factor which drive the market for total wrist prosthesis within the region. Increasing focus of healthcare system in MEA are the factor to increase the demand of total wrist prosthesis market.

Total Wrist Prosthesis Market: Key Players

Some of the players in Total Wrist Prosthesis market include: Zimmer Biomet, Acumed, DePuy Synthes (Sub. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Medartis, Swemac, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Skeletal Dynamics LLC and others.

