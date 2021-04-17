Climbing Harness Market: Upcoming Trends, Incredible Possibilities, Business Opportunities and Regional Outlook

With wide range of population indulging in outdoor activities, the market for climbing harness has been gaining high traction in the recent years. A climbing harness is an ideal equipment for activities that require the use of ropes to provide access and safety. Rising number of health-conscious as well as weight-conscious population has led to increased participation in different forms of physical activities which require several equipment such as climbing harness. High prevalence of lifestyle diseases including obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease is influencing people to adopt outdoor recreational activities which in turn is likely to accelerate the development of climbing harness market.

With growing hectic schedule and sedentary lifestyles prevailing in developing nations, people are mostly likely to take up different activities on the account of increasing awareness regarding healthy lifestyles. This is expected to be one of the key factors driving climbing harness market. In addition, government investments in outdoor recreation industry in several countries will possibly complement the expansion of climbing harness market. Further, leading players are targeting ecommerce sites as a prominent sales channel on the coattails of rising online shoppers which may promote revenue maximization and enhance the lucrativeness of the climbing harness market.

Global Climbing Harness Market: Overview

The global climbing harness market is expected to experience a rise in demand during the assessed period due to the ongoing trend of taking physical activities throughout the world. It has been noticed that with the advent of technology, which has upgraded the experience in each every sector has paved it way into our daily lifestyle. However, it has been noticed that these has actually slacked the physical activities that is required for one in these days. Rise in number of health conscious people all across the world is promoting various kinds of physical activities such a running, climbing, and walking, as they prefer outdoor activities rather indoor ones.

Several number of diseases have found its way back due to drop in immunity level, as there is negligible physical activities. These has increased the uptake of such physical activities again. Change in lifestyle which is preferring to experience new activities such as hill climbing is growing. Hill climbing requires certain set of equipment, which are mandatory. The uptake of hill climbing is directly promoting the growth of climbing harness market. There are various types of rock climbing harness in the market, from which a consumer can pick for example Petzl Adjama 2 harness, black diamond equipment chaos, mad rock climbing shoes and climbing shoes Comet kids rock climbing harness, singing rock monkey child climbing harness.

Rising Sports Enthusiasm and Participation in Sports Climbing to Support the Market Growth

Consumers are becoming health-conscious and weight-conscious and it is resulting in increased participation in various forms of physical activities for exercise and fitness. Individuals are indulging in various sports and fitness routines for maintaining physical health as well as for recreation. As per a survey conducted by the Australian Sports Commission, the total participation rate of Australians in physical activities increased up to more than 47% in the past few years. The report also states that individuals are more interested in indulging in outdoor activities, such as running, walking, and climbing, than indoor activities for fitness and recreation. By analyzing the changing trends in the health and fitness industry, fitness professionals are offering outdoor activities such as mountain climbing for their clients. Increasing participation in climbing activities for fitness may prove to be supportive of the rapid growth of the climbing harness market.

In addition, sports climbing is gaining more popularity among sports enthusiasts across the world. With the increasing participation in the sport, now the International Federation of Sports Climbing (IFSC) has over 90 member federations in 5 continents. In 2016, the IFSC had over 2,179 licensed athletes in 62 different countries, and it anticipates that the number will increase rapidly in the upcoming years. The approval from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for sports climbing to become an official Olympics sport is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for high-quality climbing harnesses. Active participation in climbing for fitness and increasing interest in sports climbing is likely to augment demand for climbing harnesses in the near future.

Manufacturers to Introduce Application-specific Climbing Harnesses to Capture More Opportunities

As consumers are participating climbing activities for fitness, sports, and recreational purposes, trends in climbing activities are changing drastically. Leading manufacturers in the climbing harness market are tracking consumer demands closely to develop their upcoming business strategies. With the increasing number of climbers around the world, market players are manufacturing climbing harnesses that are lightweight, more comfortable, and specially designed for men, women, and kids. Also, increasing popularity of trad climbing, alpine climbing, and wall climbing is influencing manufacturing strategies of leading market players. Edelrid – a leading manufacturer of mountain sports equipment –adopted strategies to manufacture lightweight climbing harnesses in order to capitalize the rapid growth of the alpinism sector.

Similarly, Petzl – a French manufacturer of climbing equipment – stated that it will be focusing on the increasing participation of the urban population in climbing for fitness. The company will be targeting climbing hall operators in urban areas and provide climbing equipment, such as climbing harness, specially designed for indoor climbing. Black Diamond Equipment – a leading manufacturer in the climbing harness market – identifies the rising indulgence in sports climbing. The company is manufacturing climbing harness and other climbing equipment that will be more suitable for climbing beginners.

