Dried Fruit Extracts Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2028

Growing consumer demand for natural products from food as well as cosmetic industry has led to the development of dried fruit extracts market. Several dried fruit extracts such as apricot extracts, dates extract, raisins extract and others are gaining increasing application for flavoring and nutrition in food, beverages, bakery, confectionary, pharmacy, and health industry.

Further, rising demand for products such as dried fruit chips in the recent times is expected to bode well with the progress of dried fruits extract market. As dry fruits offer excellent nutritional as well as natural anti-oxidant properties, their extracts are widely used in cosmetic manufacturing.

Click Here To get a Sample (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures)

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=850

Shifting consumer preference towards natural ingredients over the artificial ones in cosmetics and personal care products is likely to influence the growth of dried fruit extracts market. Improved product information along with increasing product visibility in various regions across the world on the coattails of penetration of online stores will possibly increase the adoption new products such as dried fruit extracts. In addition, easier accessibility to wide array of food and other products is likely to boost growth of the dried fruit extracts market. Growing exports of dry fruits, especially in emerging economies will continue to shape the future of dried fruit extracts market.

Market outlook: Dried Fruit Extracts

The natural benefits of fruit extracts and unswerving advantage in terms of flavor and color has increased its demand in the past few years across the globe. The rapid absorption of the flavors of fruit extracts by the body has increased its popularity not only in cooking and baking but also in cosmetics. The evolution in the market has led to the development of different types of fruit extracts like liquid fruit extracts, powder fruit extracts, dried fruit extracts and extracts for brewing beer. Among these dried fruit extracts have gained a lot of popularity due to the precise flavor profile accompanied with high nutritional value, Known for their subtle flavor these extracts have led to an elevation in the consumer awareness regarding the skin and health benefits.

Reasons for Covering Dried Fruit Extracts as a Title

Dried fruit extracts are emanating as one of the most important products in food and health department. Products like dried fruit chips, spices, and black lime are serving a great use in food industry accompanied by the hair and beauty articles along with advancement in traditional medicines as well. At present USA produces the maximum amount of dried fruit extracts whereas the major demand for these extracts are in UK, Germany, Canada, and Japan. Dried fruit extracts are enriched with antioxidants and the fast absorption rate of these extracts by the body makes them beneficial for improving vision, hair and skin texture along with proper functioning of heart and nerve responses. These benefits have surged the demand of dried fruit extracts at a robust level globally.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=850

Global Dried Fruit Extract Market: Segmentation:

On the basis of nature, the global dried fruit extracts market has been segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of form, the global dried fruit extracts market has been segmented as-

Powder

Liquid

On the basis of end-use, the global fruit extracts market has been segmented as-

Food Industry

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Household

On the basis of distribution channel, the global dried fruit extracts market has been segmented as-

Direct

Indirect

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Departmental stores

Convenience stores

Specialty stores

Online retail

On the basis of region, the global dried fruit extracts market has been segmented as-

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Global Dried Fruit Extracts Market: Key Players: Some of the key players operating in the dried fruit extracts market are Archer Daniels Midland, Doehler, Graceland Fruit, Kanegrade, Sweet Dried Fruit, Inc., Monk Fruit Corp., Ever Organic, Plant Lipids, Nikken, Van Drunen Farms, and others are introducing new alternatives and elaborating the benefits of dried fruit extracts among the consumers thus, taking over smaller companies leading to expansion.

Key Trends in Dried Fruit Extracts Market-

Some of the key trends in the dried fruit extracts market are-

Increasing consumer awareness about the usage of dried fruit extracts by focusing upon the medicinal and health benefits- Many companies are organizing campaigns events, conference, and promotion through blogs. For instance, The International Nut and Dried Fruit Council organizes the annual nut and dried fruit council every year which is open to any food professional, supplier, buyer and traders dedicated to nuts and fruits business wherein detailed information regarding the statistical data, crops yield, leading suppliers is discussed through seminars, events and other activities for promoting businesses.

Cosmetics prepared through dried fruit extracts are gaining special importance due to their natural source with the additional advantage of no side effects. Especially, leading beauty brands are using these products thus, attracting customers and in turn resulting in the expansion of dried fruit extracts market.

Opportunities for Market Participants in Dried Fruit Extract market-

The products obtained from dried fruit extracts have influenced the market greatly over the past few years and continue to captivate more consumers in the future. With an era of healthy lifestyle, consumers prefer using products derived from a natural source. This has, in turn, penetrated the demand for these extracts amongst the manufacturers as well as the buyers triggering an expansion in the market.

Navigate Here to get a TOC of the Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=850

Brief Approach to Research

PMR will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

About Fact.MR:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com