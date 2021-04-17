Research and Technological Innovations to Bolster Developments in Yeast Based Savory Flavors Market

Yeast Based Savory Flavors Market: Healthier Flavors Enhancing the Nutrition Quotient

Flavoring plays an important role in improving the taste of food products. With the growing inclination towards healthier alternatives, the yeast based savory flavors are on a constant upsurge resulting in the need for natural ingredients in the market. With greater nutritional value and clean label recognition, the yeast based savory flavors are widely incorporated in the food industry. Ingredient manufacturers and flavor giants are leveraging the benefits of yeast based savory flavors to create classic flavors, thereby giving a boost to the growth of yeast based savory flavors market.

The yeast based savory flavors market is elevating with product innovations and new developments in the yeast based savory flavors. The yeast based savory flavors introduced to the food industry help enhance the nutritional value of food products while still adding to its taste.

From reducing the salt and sugar content, decreasing the level of fats in various food applications, and being a great source of protein making it a great alternative for animal-based proteins, the yeast based savory flavors are gaining more significance in recent times resulting in a surging expansion of the yeast based savory flavors market.

Yeast Based Savory Flavors Market Outlook

Owing to the globalization and interconnection of the world, taste patterns and preferences of consumers has been changed widely and people are more willing to try different cuisine. Yeast based savory flavors are the food flavoring additives, which enhances overall taste and flavor profile.

Along with adding savory taste, yeast based savory flavors also help in emulsification and improving the texture of culinary. The yeast based savory flavors possess a wide range of end-use applications such as snacks, poultry, beef, pork, etc. Along with adding flavors, yeast based savory flavors also helps in reducing salt content from food products.

Yeast Based Savory Flavors market finds an ample growth in developed as well as developing regions, owing to developed taste for savory flavors across the globe. Various governmental bodies such as US FDA, EFSA (European food safety authority), strictly regulates the labeling and addition of flavors in food products

Yeast Based Savory Flavors Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

Yeast based savory flavors market is gaining traction across the globe, as food manufacturers are increasingly concerned about enhancing the flavor and taste of various culinary. Increasing consciousness among individuals regarding natural flavors and additives added in food products is expected to create an opportunity for yeast based savory flavors in upcoming years.

The clean label status offered to yeast extracts and yeast based savory flavors is a key factor due to which food manufacturers are inclined towards the use of yeast based savory flavors, creating an ample opportunity in developed countries such as the U.S. and other European countries. Food manufacturers have limited the use of artificial food flavors and enhancers, owing to various health issues and allergies associated with them, which creates space for natural ingredients and additives, which in turn boost the sales of yeast based savory flavors market.

Increasing consumption of ready-to-cook, ready-to-eat foods, gourmet foods, etc. has also increased the demand for yeast based savory flavors among food manufacturers. According to our internal study, global ingredients market for human food is valued at US$ 53.4 Bn.

Global Yeast Based Savory Flavors: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global yeast based savory flavors market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of form, the global Yeast Based Savory Flavors market has been segmented as –

Powder

Paste

Liquid

On the basis of end-use application, the global Yeast Based Savory Flavors market has been segmented as –

Noodles

Chips

Extruded Snacks

Fruit Snacks

Tortilla Chips

Ready-to-eat Meals

Ready-to-cook Meals

Dairy based foods

Pork

Poultry

Beef

Others

Global Yeast Based Savory Flavors Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global yeast based savory flavors market are Lallemand Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Ajinomoto Co., Inc, Archer Daniels Midland, Savory Systems International, Lesaffre et Compagnie, Sensient Flavors Limited, Carbery Group Ltd. (Synergy Flavors), ABF Ingredients, Ltd., Prosol SpA, Basic Food Flavors, Inc., Flavor House, Inc., MC Food Specialties Inc., VANKIM KIMYA GIDA TUR.SAN.DI?.TIC. LTD. STI, among others.

Launching new product variants, increasing demand for natural Yeast Based Savory Flavors are some of the key drivers supporting the market growth in the near future.

Key Product Launches

In June 2017, Ohly, a subsidiary of ABF ingredients, launched yeast extract designed to boost aroma and flavor. The product named SAV-R-FULL is launched in order to enhance savory flavors, umami and salt taste. The product is absolutely soluble water soluble and 50% more concentrated than conventional yeast extracts.

In January 2017, Lesaffre et Compagnie, acquired Sensient’s Strasbourg based yeast extract food business. As a strategy of ongoing expansion, the global giant acquired yeast extract facility and yeast extract food business.

Opportunities for Market Participants

With developed preferences of tastes among individuals, the demand for yeast based savory flavors has been increased among food manufacturers across the globe, attributed to which there is a lucrative opportunity for yeast based savory flavors manufacturers. Increasing number of consumers in developed countries pay attention to ingredient labels, and prefer the products with a clean label, this is expected to germinate a new opportunity for yeast based savory flavors manufacturers, as yeast based savory flavors have been accredited with clean label certification.

Brief Approach to Research

FMI will follow a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed yeast based savory flavors market understanding and assessment of the product type, nature, end-use applications, packaging, and distribution channel of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall yeast based savory flavors market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the Yeast Based Savory Flavors market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Yeast Based Savory Flavors market and its potential

Market dynamics affecting the Yeast Based Savory Flavors market, such as drivers, challenges, and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the Yeast Based Savory Flavors market

The Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major Yeast Based Savory Flavors market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the Yeast Based Savory Flavors market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the Yeast Based Savory Flavors market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

