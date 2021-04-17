Multi-Nutrient Fertilizer Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2028

Fertilizers and pesticides are the major inputs that are required. The recent decade has shown an immense growth in the fertilizer market. For the past 50 years, the chemical fertilizers and pesticides played a major role in the agriculture field. In recent years the agrochemicals were used immensely for obtaining higher yield. The quality of the products can be altered by regulating the mineral supplies through fertilization. Fertilizers are widely classified as single-nutrient fertilizer and multi-nutrient fertilizer.

The single-nutrient fertilizers are the ones which have one single nutrient and will supply the same. Ammonia and happens to be a major source of nitrogen, which helps in the supply of necessary protein requirements to the soil. Sometimes urea acts as an alternative source of nitrogen, which has an advantage of being non-explosive and solid, unlike ammonium nitrate and ammonia. Since there is only one source of nutrient produced by the single-nutrient fertilizer, growers have switched to use the multi-nutrient fertilizer which will supply two or more nutrient components like Nitrogen, Potassium, and Phosphorous.

These are the major nutrient supplies that are needed by the soil and the plants in order to grow as nitrogen helps in producing proteins to the soil, potassium helps in the regulation of plants, soil metabolism and phosphorous helps in the development of new roots in plants. All these nutrients will help in proper yield as they play a very major role in soil management and growth of the plants. Among growers, there is a huge demand for the multi-nutrition fertilizer for its nature.

Reasons for covering Multi-nutrient Fertilizer market title:

A major factor that affects the establishment of crops and plants is the availability of soil nutrients. Considering this factor, fertilizers are made in order to satisfy the necessary soil and plant requirements. The usage of single-nutrient fertilizer will require more number of application to the soil in order to supply all the nutritional requirements, but multi-nutrient fertilizer will provide all the nutrients such a nitrogen, potassium, phosphorous, zinc, magnesium, calcium, ferrous, manganese and copper that are required by the plant and the soil according to the crop and soil type.

The multi-nutrient fertilizer makes the nutrients available in an easily digestible form and revitalizes the growth of the microorganism which will help in the soil fertility. Each nutrient plays a major role in the growth of the plant and the soil improvement. The multi-nutrient fertilizer is considered to be very vital for the plant life, owing to the improvement in the soil fertility. The multi-nutrient fertilizer is cost-effective and easy-to-apply. These characteristics of multi-nutrient fertilizer creates a demand among the growers for multi-nutrient fertilizer. Globally, there will be a good market growth for the multi-nutrient fertilizer if the growers start using multi-nutrient fertilizer instead of the single-nutrient fertilizers.

Global Multi-nutrient fertilizer market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Sources, the global Multi-nutrient fertilizer market has been segmented as

Natural/Organic Multi-Nutrient Fertilizer

Conventional Multi-Nutrient Fertilizer

On the basis of Form, the global Multi-nutrient fertilizer market has been segmented as

Powder

Granules

Liquid

On the basis of Crop Type, the global Multi-nutrient fertilizer market has been segmented as

Cereals and Grains

Fruits and Vegetables

Oil seeds and Pulses

Others

On the basis of Product Type, the global Multi-nutrient fertilizer market has been segmented as

Nitrogen-potassium Multi-Nutrient Fertilizer

Nitrogen-phosphorous Multi-Nutrient Fertilizer

Nitrogen-potassium-phosphorous Multi-Nutrient Fertilizer

Potassium-Humate Multi-Nutrient Fertilizer

Other Multi-Nutrient Fertilizer

On the basis of Region, the global Multi-nutrient fertilizer market has been segmented as

North America

Europe

MEA

Latin America

APAC

Global Multi-nutrient fertilizer market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global Multi-nutrient fertilizer market are Aries Agro Limited., Agrium, Inc., CF Industries, Uralkali, The Mosaic Company, Mahadhan, Syngenta AG., Agro Liquid, SQM, Haifa Group, Israel Chemicals Ltd., Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan, Inc., Israel AGRI among other multi-nutrient fertilizer players

Key Developments in the Multi-nutrient fertilizer market:

In the year 2017, ISREAL AGRI is a multi-nutrient fertilizer manufacturer, launched all its new innovations and also the new products at the Arava Open Day. The new products were mostly multi-nutrient fertilizers and pesticides for the plants and the soil. The new products also consist of organic multi-nutrient fertilizer. This launch will create an awareness among the growers regarding the advantages of using a multi-nutrient fertilizer over a single nutrient fertilizer.

Opportunities for market participants in Multi-nutrient fertilizer:

The possibility for the growth of Multi-nutrient fertilizer in the market is quite high. It has a high potential driven by various factors which can increase the purchase of Multi-nutrient fertilizer to a certain level. So there is high market potential for the Multi-nutrient fertilizer in the market.

Brief Approach to Research

The company will follow a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the Multi-nutrient fertilizer market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Multi-nutrient fertilizer market and its potential

Multi-nutrient fertilizer Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the Multi-nutrient fertilizer market

The cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major Multi-nutrient fertilizer market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key Multi-nutrient fertilizer market participants

Competitive landscape of the Multi-nutrient fertilizer market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

