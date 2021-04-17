Global Outdoor Cooking Equipment Market : Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Outdoor cooking equipment includes numerous kitchen appliances, grills, and stoves utilized in campsites, resorts, and open lawns. Elevated lifestyles of consumers with the rise in their disposable income is expected to fuel the adoption rate of outdoor cooking equipment. In addition, growing trends of open restaurant cultures have encouraged the restaurateurs to enter into a partnership with the cooking equipment manufacturer and avail two-way benefits.

Developed economies such as North America and Europe have witnessed a proliferated adoption rate of outdoor grills and ovens, owing to the rise in the working women demographic, which in turn has provided financial stability to the households and increased the number of family outings. This has propelled the adoption rate of camping equipment and influenced the size of the outdoor cooking equipment market.

Outdoor Cooking Equipment Market – Novel Developments

Key players operating in the outdoor cooking equipment market comprise of The Middleby Corporation, Bull Outdoor Products, AB Electrolux, Affordable Outdoor Kitchen, Summerset Professional Grills, and Charlotte Grill Company, among others.

Novel product by Tower, Tower T14028 Electric Grill is BBQ grill developed for outdoor recreational activities. Such grills are built from stainless steel and consist of non-stick aluminum grill plates, which is easy to operate, clean, and set up. The grill are developed with an adjustable thermostat along with a power-on indicator that allows effective grilling.

A significant manufacturer in the BBQ grill, Traeger grills, launched a pallet barbeque grill that can function on Wi-Fi. Such a modernistic grill is developed with pallet sensor, and grease management system and only requires wifi connection to operate.

Outdoor Cooking Equipment Market – Dynamics

Outdoor Recreational Activities to Drive the Sales of Outdoor Cooking Equipment

A recent survey conducted by the Outdoor Industry Association finds that annually about US$ 800 Bn is spent in outdoor recreational activities. As a result, surging number of campsites and resorts are witnessed, which is expected to reflect positively on the outdoor cooking equipment market. In addition, the governments of numerous countries have been promoting tourism, which is yet another significant factor popularizing the trends of travelling and in turn, incline the adoption rate of outdoor cooking equipment.

Surging adventurist population across the world and rising trends of family outings have tremendously elevated the demand for outdoor cooking equipment. Rising level of stress from routine activities has increased the propensity of consumers towards nature for improving their physical and emotional well-being, which is popularizing the demand for outdoor activities and in turn upholding the growth of outdoor cooking equipment market.

Increasing Trends of the Outdoor Kitchen to Influence the Growth of the Outdoor Cooking Equipment Market

Reigning trends of outdoor kitchen to enhance the aesthetics and add a tinge of sophistication in modernistic homes have generated a notable demand for upgraded outdoor cooking equipment such as ovens, smokers, kettles, cookers, grillers, stoves, boilers, and coolers. This has hard-pressed manufacturers operating in the outdoor cooking equipment market to focus on artistic design, color scheme, and features of their products to generate lucrative sales opportunities.

Increasing preferences of baby boomers towards condos with terraces and balconies have further fanned the trends of outdoor kitchen and in turn have created a lucrative space for the growth of the outdoor cooking equipment market.

Sales of Outdoor Cooking Equipment Soar, On the Back of ‘Shopping Convenience’ Provided by Online Stores

Increasing competition among the players operating in the outdoor cooking equipment market has encouraged them to diversify their distribution channels for improving their sales and ecommerce is one of these. Ecommerce portals have attracted a large customer base and are here to stay for a longer duration. Rising convenience provided by online stores to view products, compare features, and avail discounts have appealed consumers to an extent that they heavily rely on these channels for their purchases, which have offered affluent sales opportunity to the outdoor cooking equipment market.

Outdoor Cooking Equipment Market: Segmentation

The global outdoor cooking equipment market is segmented by product type, buyer type, sales channel, price type and fuel Type

By product type, the global outdoor cooking equipment market is segmented as:

Grillers

Stoves

Ovens

Smokers

Coolers

Fryers and Steamers

Cookers

Kettles

Boilers

Cooking Accessories

By buyer type, the global outdoor cooking equipment market is segmented as:

Residential

Commercial

By sales channel type, the global outdoor cooking equipment market is segmented as:

Modern trade

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores

Online Stores

Other Sales Channel

By price range, the global outdoor cooking equipment market is segmented as:

Economy

Mid-Range

Premium

By fuel type, the global outdoor cooking equipment market is segmented as:

Wood

Natural gas

Charcoal

Electric

Other Fuel types

