Global Amaranth Market: Future Innovation Strategies, Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2031 | Van’s International Foods Inc., Pure Inc., Mary’s Gone Crackers Inc

Amaranth is one of the popular ancient grains that has been long famed for its health benefits and use as a dietary staple. In the recent years, amaranth has been gaining immense popularity as a health food and this popularity is likely to trigger adoption of amaranth in functional food applications. Impressive nutrient profile and association with multiple health benefits have been highly instrumental in boosting adoption of amaranth in food and beverage industry. Amaranth is also being widely acknowledged by the gluten intolerants, owing to its gluten-free nutritional profile. Moreover, amaranth is rich in proteins and is rapidly being adopted in case of dietary foods and supplements to cater to the needs of health-savvy demographic.

Amaranth has also been extensively adopted for skin care applications, both personal care and cosmetics, on the back of its micronutrient and antioxidant abilities. Versatility in terms of results and effectiveness remains one of the key attributes of amaranth that is immensely responsible for its surge in popularity. Competency of Amaranth in promoting bone and brain health has fostered its prominence as one of the widely celebrated ancient grains. The rising trend of consuming natural and organic products promoting health and wellness is likely to create favorable circumstances for adoption of amaranth in the upcoming years.

Reasons for covering this title:

Amaranth is classified to be as a pseudocereal as its nutritional profile is similar to that of other grains such as wheat and rice, and this has increased its worth. The grains are ground to make amaranth flour that acts as a substitute for other flours. This flour provides a variety of nutrients, proteins, amino acids, vitamins and minerals as compared to other grains. It is similar to quinoa in some ways as both are naturally gluten free and good sources of protein. Amaranth is considered to be as a grain because its flowers are made up of miniscule grain-like buds.

There are several health benefits of amaranth, which include gluten-free, lowers cholesterol levels, anti-inflammatory properties, fights against cancer, lowers blood-pressure, a rich source of protein, has a good amount of lysine as compared to other vegetables, high fibre, rich source of minerals & vitamins, and it boosts the immune system. As amaranth grains are extremely dense, they are used with other grains enhance the texture of the food. 100g of cooked amaranth provides 103 calories and is a rich source of minerals such as phosphorous, manganese and iron. Considering its health benefits, the market potential for these grains is likely to be significant.

Global Amaranth market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of sources, the global amaranth market has been segmented as

Natural/Organic

Conventional

On the basis of end use, the global amaranth market has been segmented as

Food manufacturers Baby Staple Cookies Flour Breakfast cereal Others

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

On the basis of product type, the global amaranth market has been segmented as

Grains

Seeds

Oil

Flour

On the basis of region, the global amaranth market has been segmented as

North America

Europe

MEA

Latin America

APAC

Global Amaranth Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global amaranth market are Van’s International Foods, Inc.; Pure, Inc.; Mary’s Gone Crackers, Inc.; Natures Bakery; Luke’s Organic; Purely Elizabeth; Party-Tizers; NOW Foods; Mukushi Foods; Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods; Nova-Lux Group LLC; Lozmak; Organic Products India; Surajbala Exports Pvt. Ltd. and Kilaru Naturals Private Limited.

