Global Infusion Toxicology Services Market – Growth, Latest Trend & Forecast 2031 | Charles River, Covance Inc., Citoxlab

Infusion toxicology studies are conducted in toxicologically relevant species to assess the preclinical safety of drugs intended for intravenous administration in human subjects. Infusion toxicology studies help to determine the effective and safe concentration of drug in systemic circulation, which can produce the desired pharmacological action with minimum adverse effects. Infusion toxicology studies also help to determine the clinical dosing regimen for drugs intended to be administered in humans. Infusion toxicology services market demand expertise and are resource and time intensive, which has necessitated their transfer to third party service providers.

Infusion Toxicology Services Market: Drivers and Restraints

The high research and skill intensity of infusion toxicology studies is the critical driver for the global infusion toxicology services market owing to need for achieving lean size and lower operating costs. The companies benefit by avoiding expenditure on developing skills it may not possess or which are ill suited to the company’s structure. Development times are also reduced by benefiting from skill set of service provider. Demand pooling is another strategy utilized by service providers which results in lower costs for the infusion toxicology studies, a critical advantage. The lower costs are then shared between the clients and the service providers thereby achieving absolute cost advantage. Management complications are also eliminated thereby resulting in focusing on activities where the company has competitive advantage and is also a better utilization of human resource of the client company.

The growing number of clinical research studies resulting from greater research and development in the pharmaceutical industry is also expected to propel the growth of the global infusion toxicology services market. Data from linicalTrials.gov lists 276,922 studies with locations in all 50 states and in 204 countries. The number of clinical trials conducted registered a hefty CAGR growth of 14.7 % during the period of 2010 to 2017.

The growing stringency of regulations coupled with growing number of abbreviated and new drug applications stemming from growing research is another significant driver of the global infusion toxicology services market. The restraints on the global infusion toxicology services market are high cost of studies, issues of control, communication and responsibility owing to third party and the scarcity of trained manpower for studies.

Infusion toxicology services Market: Segmentation

The infusion toxicology services market is segmented based on components, route of administration, animal models, clinical indications, study design, and regions.

Based on components, the global infusion toxicology services market is segmented into:

Infusion pumps Electronic Pump Elastomeric pump Pre-Filled Infusion Therapy Others

Consumables Catheters Swivels, tethers, and sample collectors Others

Analytical Instruments Spectroscopes Chromatography Elemental and chemical analyzers Others



Based on route of administration, the global infusion toxicology services market is segmented into:

Intravenous

Intra-arterial

Subcutaneous

Intramuscular

Intra-articular

Others

Based on animal models, the global infusion toxicology services market is segmented into:

Rodents

Canine

Rabbit

Swine

Nonhuman primates

Others

Based on clinical indications, the global infusion toxicology services market is segmented into:

Oncology

Infectious diseases

Central Nervous System

Inflammatory/Auto-Immune Diseases

Cardiac Diseases

Others

Based on study design, the global infusion toxicology services market is segmented into:

Interventional

Observational

Expanded Access

Infusion Toxicology Services Market: Overview

The global market for infusion toxicology services is consolidated with a few large players dominating the scene. The market trends include a definite shift in favor of developing regions of Asia Pacific, such as India, and China. There is also a strong trend of collaboration between large hospitals and service providers to benefit from infrastructure and skill training. Data sharing between players is another trend so as to reduce the cost.

Infusion Toxicology Services Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the major players operating in the global infusion toxicology services market are Charles River, Covance Inc., Citoxlab, MPI Research, Creative Animodel, Smithers Avanza, Envigo, and Creative Biolabs, among others. Collaboration between players and strategic business partnerships are the prime strategies that can yield a premium.

