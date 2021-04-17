Global Dual Therapy Stent Market : Big Players Focusing On Product Advancements For Business Expansion 2031 | OrbusNeich, ORBUSNEICH Medtronic plc, Alvimedica

Dual therapy stent is a coronary artery stent that is based on the combined engineering of biotechnology, and drug-eluting stents to perform functions such as accelerated vessel healing and inhibits cell proliferation. Dual therapy stent is considered as next-generation stents. Drug-eluting stent is constructed through the addition of bone marrow-derived CD34þ endothelial progenitor cell capture system on the luminal stent surface. This technology of dual therapy stent enables them to elute either cytostatic drugs such as everolimus, sirolimus, and zotarolimus or cytotoxic drugs such as paclitaxel which aids in inhibiting of migration and proliferation of vascular smooth muscle cells and restenosis.

Dual therapy stent is advantageous as compared to drug-eluting stents and bare metal stents as they offer lower rates of in-stent restenosis, and requires subsequent medical interventions. Dual therapy stent is a combination of an abluminal biodegradable drug-eluting coating and a luminal layer. This advancement modification results in attraction of circulating endothelial progenitor cells which can self-differentiate into endothelium cells. The first dual therapy stent is generated by an additional coating of anti-CD34 antibodies restricted on stent platform to improve deprived endothelialization coupled with drug-eluting stents.

This results in binding of antibodies to the CD34 membrane and expressed on cell surface of endothelial progenitor cells to endorse coronary vascular repair process and lowers neointimal hyperplasia.

Dual Therapy Stent Market: Drivers and Restraints

Dual therapy stent market is primarily driven by elevating a number of geriatric population on the global level as they are at high risk of developing arterial disorders. In addition, increasing prevalence and incidence of atherosclerosis pertaining to unhealthy lifestyle and obesity are also driving the growth of the dual therapy stent market.

For instance, according to the research conducted, more than 15.8 million individual is suffering from coronary artery disease, and approximately 8 million of them have has heart attack. However, factors such as reduction in the drug-eluting stents pricing, and availability of alternative therapy procedure are the major obstacle to the market growth of dual therapy stent. Increasing preference for drugs over the surgical procedure of stent implants and increased risk of developing late-stage thrombosis are limiting the growth of dual therapy stent market.

Dual Therapy Stent Market: Segmentation

The global dual therapy stent market can be segmented on the basis of usage type, end-user, and region.

On the basis of usage type, global dual therapy stent market can be segmented as:

Single Use

Multi Use

On the basis of end user, global dual therapy stent market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

On the basis of region, global Dual Therapy Stent market can be segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Dual Therapy Stent Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global dual therapy stent market are OrbusNeich, ORBUSNEICH Medtronic plc, Alvimedica, B.Braun, Ostial Corporation and others.

