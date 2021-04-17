Global Syndesmosis Repair System Market 2021 – 2031 Brief Analysis by Top Key Players | Arthrex, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Zimmer Biomet

Injuries to the fibula and tibia syndemosis portions might prove to be highly painful, and hence need quality medical attention as soon as possible. Fortunately, there are several ways by which treatment can be provided to this condition. Using open reduction and screw fixation is the current standard method that used to treat injuries occurring in the tibia and fibula portions.

Using tightrope implant technique provides fixation of syndesmosis disruptions with or without associated ankle fractures. The implant system can be tensioned and secured between 2 metallic buttons, which are placed against the tibia and fibula. These button mainly provide physiologic stabilization of the ankle mortise.

The syndesmosis comprises of the anterior inferior tibiofibular ligament, the interosseous membrane, and the posterior inferior tibiofibular ligament. The syndesmosis provides stability for the articulation of the fibula and tibia. Syndesmosis injuries occur when there is disruption of distal attachment of the fibula and tibia. Syndesmosis injuries involve the distal tibiofibular joint and can disturb the regular strength of the ankle joint depending on their severity. This instability may lead to chronic instability and significant morbidity and ultimately lead to degenerative arthritis.

Syndesmosis injuries involve the interruption of the connecting tibiofibular ligaments in addition to the disruption of the deltoid ligament medially. The ankle fracture is accompanied by a distal tibiofibular syndesmotic disruption. Syndesmotic injuries generally occur when an exterior rotation force acts on the foot relative to the tibia. Syndesmotic injuries may happen in the individuals who participate in sports such as skiing, football, and soccer. However, injuries can also occur with direct blows to the weight bearing injuries, twisting of legs and motor vehicle accidents.

Syndesmosis Repair System Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global syndesmosis repair system market is anticipated to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period. The increase in the number of syndesmotic injuries or ankle fracture is anticipated to boost the demand of the syndesmosis repair system and drives the global syndesmosis repair system market. The technological developments led to the introduction of biodegradable, and affordable syndesmosis screws is likely to fuel the growth of global syndesmosis repair system market. The rising in the healthcare infrastructure and ablation centers also anticipated to drives the global syndesmosis repair system market.

However, the high cost of the procedures may hamper the demand for the syndesmosis repair system and restrain the growth of the global syndesmosis repair system market. Lack of awareness among healthcare professionals is another factor also hinder the demand for the syndesmosis repair system and restrain the growth of global syndesmosis repair system market.

Syndesmosis Repair System Market: Segmentation

The global syndesmosis repair system market is segmented on the basis of product type, material type, application and end user:

On the basis of product type, the global syndesmosis repair system market is segmented into: Screw fixation device Suture button fixation device Others



On the basis of material type, the global syndesmosis repair system market is segmented into: Titanium Stainless steel Bioabsorbable material



On the basis of application, the global syndesmosis repair system market is segmented into: Ankle syndesmosis Distal tibiofibular syndesmosis Syndesmosis joint disruption Others



On the basis of end user, the global syndesmosis repair system market is segmented into: Hospitals Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) Specialty clinics Others



Syndesmosis Repair System Market: Key Players

Some of the major market players in syndesmosis repair system market globally include Arthrex, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Acumed, Surgical Frontiers, Biomet, Inc., Acumed and others. These companies are highly focused on the development of advanced Syndesmosis Repair System further contributing to the growth of syndesmosis repair system globally.

