Tilt Sensor Market worth 260.3 Million USD by 2023

According to the new market research report “Tilt Sensor Market by Housing Material Type (Metal, and Nonmetal), Technology (Force Balance, MEMS, and Fluid Filled), Vertical (Mining & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Telecommunications), and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023″, is expected to grow from USD 150.8 Million in 2016 to reach USD 260.3 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.17% between 2017 and 2023. The growth of this market can be attributed to the ability of these sensors to provide information on the tilting position of objects, which is crucial in various applications for making decisions related to operations as well as for ensuring safety.

Tilt sensors with nonmetal housing material type held the largest share of the market in 2016

The tilt sensor market, based on housing material type, is led by the nonmetal housing material type. The high demand for tilt sensors with plastic housing material is one of the major factors that has led to its dominant position in the said market. Apart from plastic, ceramic and nylon are some of the other common nonmetallic materials used by the companies for housing tilt sensors.

Tilt sensor market for automotive and transportation vertical likely to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

On the basis of vertical, the tilt sensor market for automotive and transportation vertical is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Wheel alignment systems and automobile security systems are two of the major application areas of tilt sensors in the automotive vertical.

Asia Pacific held the largest size of the tilt sensor market in 2016

Asia Pacific (APAC) held the largest size of the tilt sensor market in 2016, followed by North America and Europe. Japan accounted for the largest share of the tilt sensor market in APAC, followed by China. The leading position of the market in this region can be attributed to the high demand for these sensors due to the presence of a large number of end users such as mining and construction, aerospace and defense, and automotive and transportation companies.

The major players operating in this market include TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), SICK AG (Germany), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Pepperl+Fuchs Vertrieb GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Level Developments Ltd. (UK), ifm electronic gmbh (Germany), Balluff GmbH (Germany), Jewell Instruments LLC (US), DIS Sensors bv (Netherlands) and The Fredericks Company (US).

