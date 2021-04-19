India Data Center Market Key Industry Insights, Current and Future Perspectives

The report “India Data Center Market by Component (Electrical, Mechanical, Communication, Security), Model (Captive, Outsourced), Vertical (BFSI, Telecom and ITES, Defense), Trends, Vendor Ecosystem Analysis, and Porters Five Forces Analysis – Forecast to 2022”, The India data center market size is projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2022 from USD 1.0 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. The market growth is driven deeper internet penetration, increase in digital data traffic, public cloud services, and higher expected growth for IoT.

The captive model to account for the highest market share and followed by the outsourced (colocation) model during the forecast period.

The captive model of datacenter is being overtaken by colocation model at a significant rate. It is expected that consolidation of datacenters will cannibalize the captive datacenter market, and colocation market will grow exponentially keeping in view that the outsourcing of datacenters will help reduce the operating cost significantly for the clients.

Captive is the highest market share holding segment in India, however, the colocation model is growing fast which will hold equal market share of captive in the coming years. The government initiatives will help colocation service providers to gain market share. Currently, the captive model holds more than 60% of market share in India and colocation (outsourced) model capturesabout 40% market share. However, the gap is expected to be bridged in the coming years, where the captive model will lose about 5% market share and colocation will gain 5% share in India.

The electrical components segment has the highest market share among all components, which is more than 40%. Further breakup of the electrical components market segment reveals the Power Distribution Unit (PDUs) and UPS commands more than 40% of market share among all electrical components.

The Indian government vows to provide universal broadband connectivity at 50 Mbps to every citizen, 1 Gbps connectivity to all Gram Panchayats by 2020, and 10 Gbps by 2022 and ensure connectivity to all uncovered areas. To achieve this objective, the government is targeting USD 100 billion investments in the digital communications sector.Also, it is targeting expansion of IoT ecosystem to 5 billion connected devices in India and train more than one million manpower resources for building digital skill. Simultaneously, the government needs to to establish a comprehensive data protection regime for digital communications that safeguards the privacy of individuals and secure digital communications infrastructure and services.

The Indian government is also taking initiativesto boost the colocation servicesmarket in the country. The government is partneringwithCtrlS, Netmagic, and Reliance which are investing aggressively in cities such asMumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Apart from this, strict government policy for companies to store their data locally will boost the market for captive datacenters.

