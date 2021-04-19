Operator Training Simulator Market Revenue, Restraint, Challenges & Key Company Ranking Analysis, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Operator Training Simulator Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global operator training simulator market size is projected to touch USD 12581.0 million by the end of 2025, as per the report released by Million Insights. It is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.6% over the estimated duration. The surging requirement to train workers with essential skills is anticipated to promote the use of OTS solutions in the upcoming years.

Key Players:

ABB

Andritz

Aspen Technology, Inc.

AVEVA Group plc

CORYS

EON Reality

GSE Systems

Honeywell International Inc.

MYNAH TECHNOLOGIES LLC

Siemens

Growth Drivers:

Factors such as increasing investment in various training programs for site workforce, growing awareness for workplace safety, and easy accessibility of innovative platforms coupled with the latest technologies such as VR, AI, and 3D displays are projected to fuel the market growth over the forecast years.

The simulation is used for the past many years in various industries such as military, energy, airline, and nuclear power. Government regulations are the prime factors promoting the application of OTS across various industries to equip the workforce with necessary safety skills when they encounter any unforeseen circumstance. For example, Hydrocarbon Process Industries (HPI) has been using OTS for more than three decades. The increasing uses of digital panel and analog simulator have resulted in drastically reducing the cases of accidents. Therefore, this factor is projected to proliferate the sales of OTS solution over the forecast duration.

Component Outlook:

Hardware

Software Control Simulation Process Simulation Immersive Simulation

Service

End Use Outlook:

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Energy & Power

Oil & Gas

Medical & Healthcare

Type Outlook:

Console Operator

Field Operator

Regional Outlook:

North America occupied the largest market share in 2018. Factors such as technological enhancement, automation, training programs for employees about new technology and continuous product innovation are projected to drive the market growth over the forecast duration. Moreover, growing awareness regarding safety at workplace and the requirement for equipping the existing workforce with new skills are predicted to bode well for the market growth in the upcoming years.

Asia Pacific market is projected to witness significant growth from 2019 to 2015 owing to the wide application of OTS software in the processing industries along with rising automation.

