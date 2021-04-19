Medical Camera Market Worth $3.69 Billion – North America hold the largest share

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ — The research report provides insights into the global Medical Camera Market. It profiles key players in the market and provides a thorough product analysis. Strategies followed by key players to remain competitive in the market were analyzed to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics.

The forecasts provided in the report will enable firms to understand trends in this market and help them to capitalize on growth opportunities.

According to the new market research report “Medical Camera Market by Camera Type (Endoscopy, Surgery, Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Dental), Resolution (HD, SD), Sensor (CMOS, CCD), End-Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Speciality Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™, report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends, and strategies impacting the medical cameras market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis.

Expected Revenue Surge: The Global Medical Camera Market is expected to reach USD 3.69 Billion, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Geographical Scenario in Depth:

The geography segment is categorized into into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share in the medical cameras market and will continue to do so in the forecast period. Asia is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with its growth centered on China, Japan, and India.

Leading Key-Players:

Prominent players in this market Olympus Corporation (Japan), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), and Carestream Health (a subsidiary of Onex Corporation (Canada).

Olympus Corporation held the leading position in the Medical Camera Market. In October 2014, Olympus Corporation launched two magnifying videoscopes, The GIF-H290Z endoscope and the CF-HQ290ZL/I Colonovideoscope, to help diagnose and monitor stomach and colon tumors. The new endoscope is equipped with an advanced camera with a reduction of about 1mm in the outer diameter that helps minimize patient discomfort. The new colonovideoscope provides magnification of up to 80x; the expanded field view helps in the detection of lesions on the folded surfaces of the colon. Similarly, Olympus launched the Ultra-HD Surgical Endoscopy System, developed in association with Sony Corporation (Japan).

Product launches account for the largest share of the overall growth strategies mapped. Some key players that adopted this strategy include Olympus Corporation (Japan), Richard Wolf Gmbh (Germany), and Leica Microsystems (a division of Danaher Corporation, U.S.). Other strategies adopted by major players include acquisitions, agreements, collaborations & partnerships, expansions, and investments.

