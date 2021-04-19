Tangential Flow Filtration Market Growth By Application, Product, Technique and Region

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report Tangential Flow Filtration Market is expected to grow from USD 944 million in 2019 to USD 1,590 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

Market growth is largely driven by factors such as increasing adoption of single-use technologies, advantages of tangential flow filtration over normal flow filtration and increased cGMP adoption.

Based on material type, the global tangential flow filtration market is divided into PES/PS, regenerated cellulose, and other materials. The PES/PS segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global TFF market in 2019. The hydrophilic nature of PES/PS, its low protein-binding properties, and wide range of applications, such as ultrafiltration of downstream processing, product concentration, and the filtration of biological and pharmaceutical solutions, is expected to drive the demand for this material.

Based on the product, the tangential flow filtration market is segmented into systems, membrane filters, and accessories. The systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the TFF market in 2019, owing to factors such as the increasing use of different single-use systems among end users due to their advantages, such as a reduced need for product validation and cleaning.

Based on application, the TFF market is segmented into bioprocess applications, viral vector and vaccine purification, and other applications such as drug formulation, blood plasma fractionation, media and buffer preparation, and pharmaceutical water purification. The bioprocess applications segment is expected to dominate the market in 2019 owing to factors such as growth in the overall biopharmaceutical industry, increasing biologics research, and significant growth in biologics research funding.

Based on technique, the global tangential flow filtration market is divided into ultrafiltration, microfiltration, and other TFF techniques. The ultrafiltration segment is expected to account for the largest share of the TFF market in 2019, due to the wide range of UF applications in the pharma-biotech industry such as protein concentration, desalting and buffer exchange (diafiltration, DF), cell harvesting after fermentation, the removal of cell debris after lysis, cell clarification, and blood plasma separation.

In 2019, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the tangential flow filtration market, followed by Europe.

Factors such as the strong presence of TFF product manufacturers in the region, significant R&D spending by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, well-established biopharmaceutical industry, presence of a well-established intellectual property system for innovative biologics production are driving the growth of the TFF market in North America.

