Digestive Enzyme Supplements Market Analysis and Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications to 2025

Global Digestive Enzyme Supplements Market is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2025. Digestive enzymes are a multifaceted protein prepared by the body to support break down of food into smaller molecules. Digestive Enzyme Supplements are in a chewable tablet or pill form with one or a combination of multiple digestive enzymes.

These supplements support healthy digestion, optimize the breakdown of protein, fats, and carbohydrates, reduce constipation, gas, bloating, and indigestion following meals, and support colon health. Pancrelipase (PEZ) help to digest proteins, fats, and sugars. The digestive enzyme supplements market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of digestive enzyme supplements market are rising awareness among populace regarding a healthy lifestyle, growth in gastrointestinal tract diseases, and growing number of manufacturers with innovation in their products. However, the side effects of product and the high cost of products may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Digestive enzyme supplements industry is segmented based on origin, application, distribution channel, and region.

Origin Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Animal

Plant

Microbial

Others

Animal-derived enzyme sector accounted for the significant market share of digestive enzyme supplements and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come.

Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Additional supplements

Medical & infant nutrition

Sports nutrition

Additional supplements accounted for the substantial market share of digestive enzyme supplements and are estimated to continue its dominance in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be rising expenditures on new supplements, and growing awareness among populace regarding weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Also, the sports nutrition sector is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the years to come.

The key players of digestive enzyme supplements market are Amway, Klaire Labs, Integrative Therapeutics, National Enzyme Company, Douglas Labs, ProteoZymes, and Metagenics. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition.

