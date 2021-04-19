Probiotic Ingredients Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ —The report “Probiotic Ingredients Market by Application (Functional Foods & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Animal Nutrition), Source (Bacteria and Yeast), Form (Dry and Liquid), End-User (Human and Animal), and Region – Global Forecast to 2023″, is estimated at USD 268 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 402 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing popularity of probiotic dietary supplements and the participation of government bodies in the R&D of probiotics.

Report Objectives:

Determining and projecting the size of the probiotic ingredients market with respect to its application, source, form, end user, and regional markets, over a five-year period ranging from 2018 to 2023

Identifying attractive opportunities in the market by determining the largest and fastest-growing segments across regions

Analyzing the demand-side factors on the basis of the following:

Impact of macro- and micro-economic factors on the market

Shifts in demand patterns across different sub-segments and regions

Identifying and profiling key players in the probiotic ingredients market

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=238635114

The bacteria segment, by source, accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period

The bacterial segment is projected to hold the larger market share as it offers various health benefits. The most commonly used strains in the manufacture of probiotic products are gram-positive bacteria, which belongs to the genus Bacillus and yeast strains that belong to the genus Saccharomyces. For instance, Lactobacillus acidophilus when consumed orally is able to prevent infections in the vagina and also aids in nutrient absorption, while Bifidobacterium infantis helps the host combat bloating, diarrhea, constipation, and ulcerative colitis.

The liquid segment in the probiotic ingredients market is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period

Probiotic microorganisms are usually supplied in the form of culture concentrates, either in the dried or deep freeze form, for use in the food industry. The semi-liquid probiotic strains are usually offered in the form of gels and paste. Liquid probiotic strains are used in the production of yogurt and buttermilk and are not available widely as compared to dry strains due to their shorter shelf life and the requirement of refrigeration during the transportation process.

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=238635114

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is projected to hold the largest market due to the natural predisposition among consumers in this region for taking supplements. China, India, and Japan are estimated to be the primary drivers of this market with China projecting its growth in the segment of infant formula within probiotics. There is also a growing awareness among the people in India and Japan about using alternatives such as probiotics for the treatment and prevention of lifestyle disorders. Probiotics are gaining popularity in the Asia Pacific market particularly in the animal nutrition segment due to the growing concerns about their health and productivity.

Key Industry Players in Probiotic Ingredients Market

The major players in the probiotic ingredients market are Kerry (Ireland), DowDuPont (US), CHR. Hansen (Denmark), Biogaia (Sweden), Probi (Sweden),Glac Biotech (Taiwan), Bifodan (Denmark), Lallemand (Canada), UAS Laboratories (US), and Biena (US). Of these companies, CHR Hansen, DowDuPont, Lallemand and Kerry have held the largest market share of 70% in the probiotic ingredients market. These companies are focusing on agreements and product launches to establish themselves in the market.

Recent Developments: