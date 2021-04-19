Reaction Monitoring Market: Expansion of the Food and Beverage Industry

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ —

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as Hoover’s, Bloomberg Business, Factiva, and Avention), in order to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and financial study of the reaction monitoring market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, including subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants to obtain and verify qualitative and quantitative information and to assess market prospects.

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=52531136

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Factors such as stringent regulatory guidelines in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry; expansion of the food and beverages industry; and Increasing public-private investments in life science research are driving the reaction monitoring market. However, high product costs associated with analytical instruments is the major factor restraining the market growth to a certain extent.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

[165 Pages Report] The global reaction monitoring market is expected to reach USD 1.52 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.09 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Browse and in-depth TOC on” Reaction Monitoring Market”

62 – Tables

32 – Figures

165 – Pages

Based on technology, the spectroscopy segment is estimated to account for the largest segment of the market in 2017

On the basis of technology, the reaction monitoring market is segmented into spectroscopy, chromatography, X-ray diffraction, calorimetry, and titrimetry. The spectroscopy segment is expected to account for largest share of the reaction monitoing market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the widespread use of spectroscopic techniques, increasing drug development pipelines, and stringent regulatory compliance for drug manufacturing & food processing protocols.

Request a Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=52531136

Based on end user, the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies segment expected to account for the largest share of the reaction monitoring market in 2017

Based on end user, the multiple reaction monitoring market is segmented into pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies, life science and genomic research facilities, food and beverage industry, pollution monitoring and control industry, and other end users. The pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies segment is estimated to command the largest share of the global reaction monitoring market in 2017.

In 2017, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the multiple reaction monitoring market

Geographically, the multiple reaction monitoring market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global reaction monitoring market in 2017. The growth of this region is attributed to the availability of private-public funding & investments for life science research, stringent regulatory framework for drug development & commercialization, effective implementation & industrial compliance with food safety regulations, rising adoption of technologically advanced pollution monitoring & control products, and growing number of clinical researches in this region.

To speak to our analyst for a discussion on the above findings, click Speak to Analyst

Key Market Players:

The key players operating in the global multiple reaction monitoring market are Agilent (US), Danaher (US), PerkinElmer (US), Shimadzu (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Bruker (US), Waters (US), Hitachi High-Technologies (Japan), Merck (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Mettler-Toledo International (US) , and HORIBA (Japan).