Immunofluorescence Assay Market worth USD 3.5 billion by 2026

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the immunofluorescence assay market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of the segments and subsegments.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

The growth in this market is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising R&D spending & healthcare expenditure. Emerging markets are expected to provide growth opportunities for players operating in the immunofluorescence assays market in the coming years. However, quality concerns over antibodies are the major challenge in this market.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

[203 Pages Report] The global immunofluorescence assays market is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2026 from USD 2.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Indirect immunofluorescence segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on type, the immunofluorescence assays market is segmented into indirect immunofluorescence and direct immunofluorescence. In 2020, indirect immunofluorescence accounted for accounted for the highest growth rate. The major factors driving the growth of this segment are its advantages such as sensitivity, flexibility, better amplification of the signal, and lower cost over direct immunofluorescence.

Cancer accounted for the largest share of the immunofluorescence assay market in 2020

Based on disease, the immunofluorescence assays market is segmented into cancer, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and other diseases. The cancer accounted for the largest share of the global immunofluorescence assays market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer globally and the widespread adoption of immunofluorescence techniques for the study and diagnosis of cancer.

North America dominates the global immunofluorescence assay market

The immunofluorescence instruments market is divided into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global immunofluorescence assays market. The large share of the North American region is mainly attributed to the rising incidence of chronic & infectious diseases, increasing R&D spending, increasing research activities, favorable government funding opportunities, and the presence of major key players in the region.

Key Market Players:

The key players operating in the global multiple Immunofluorescence instruments market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (US), Abcam PLC (UK), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Werfen Company (Spain), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (US), MEDIPAN GmbH (Germany).