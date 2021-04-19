Single use Bioreactors Market Growth Factors and Future Trends 2025

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ — The growth of this market is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of SUBs among small companies and startups, reduced automation complexity, ease in the cultivation of marine organisms, reduced energy and water consumption, the growing biologics market, technological advancements in SUBs, and increasing Biopharmaceutical R&D.

According to the new market research report Single use Bioreactors Market is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2025 from USD 1.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=49113750

North America accounted for the largest share of the Single use Bioreactors Market

North America accounted for the largest share of the Single use Bioreactors Market, followed by Europe in 2019. The large share of the North American regional segment can be attributed to the presence of a well-established biopharmaceutical industry and major players operating in the market.

Stirred-tank SUBs accounted for the largest share of Single-use Bioreactors Market

Based on type, the market is categorized into wave-induced SUBs, stirred-tank SUBs, bubble-column SUBs, and other bioreactors such as hybrid bioreactors and SUBs with vertically perforated discs. The stirred-tank SUBs segment dominated the market in 2019. The stirred-tank SUBs are highly preferred in the cultivation of aerobic microbial cultures as it promote greater oxygen transfer and reduced engineering challenges such as heat removal, mass transfer, and higher agitation rates.

Single-use bioreactor systems accounted for the largest share of Single-use Bioreactors Market

Based on product, the market is categorized into single-use bioreactor systems, single-use media bags, single-use filtration assemblies, and other products such as single-use vessels, tubing, connectors, control systems, and probes/sensors, among others. The single-use bioreactor systems segment dominated the market in 2019. SUB systems offer benefits such as lower capital investment, lower operating expenses, and lower environmental footprint, thus driving the growing adoption of these systems in biopharma applications.

The contract research organizations (CROs) and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) is the fastest-growing end user segment of the market

Based on end users, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations and contract manufacturing organizations (CROs and CMOs), and academic & research institutes. The contract research organizations (CROs) and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 21.4% in the market during the forecast period. The increasing outsourcing of R&D and manufacturing services by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies is expected to support the growth of the CROs & CMOs segment.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=49113750

The prominent players operating in the Single-use Bioreactors Market are Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), and Merck Millipore (Germany).

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com