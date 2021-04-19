Precision Viticulture Market: Key Players, Trends and Forecast

Chicago, 2021-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ —

The precision viticulture market is estimated at USD 1,014.0 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1,546.6 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.81% during the forecast period.

Market Driver:

The market is driven by factors such as an increase in focus on vineyard efficiency and productivity, increase in demand for high-quality grapes, growth in adoption of new technologies in farming for maximum profitability and production, and government support for the adoption of modern viticulture techniques. The rising need for monitoring grape quality, particularly in the developing regions, is driving the growth of the precision viticulture industry globally.

Key Players in the Market:

John Deere (US)

Trimble (US)

Topcon (Japan)

Deveron UAS (Canada)

TeeJet Technologies (US)

Groupe ICV (France)

Based on application, the market has been segmented into yield monitoring, crop scouting, field mapping, weather tracking & forecasting, irrigation management, inventory management, farm labor management, financial management, and others which include demand forecasting, customer management, and profit center analysis. The yield monitoring segment accounted for the largest market share of the global market. Yield monitoring provides winegrowers information about weather conditions, soil properties, and fertilizers which may affect the overall grain production. There are two approaches in yield monitoring, namely, on-farm yield monitoring and off-farm yield monitoring. On-farm yield monitoring is used to generate digital maps of vineyards, and the year-on-year trends could be used to improve farm management decisions and, ultimately, crop productivity.

By technology, the precision viticulture market has been segmented into guidance systems, remote sensing, and variable rate technology. The guidance systems segment dominated the global market with the largest share. Guidance systems include global positioning system (GPS) and geographic information system (GIS). GPS is essential for most site-specific practices wherein a specific action is recorded and positioned to use the information for future treatments. This information is provided in real-time which means that the information is provided continuously even while being in motion.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The countries covered under the region include Australia & New Zealand, China, India, Japan, and the Rest of Asia Pacific which includes Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and South Korea. Increasing awareness about the implementation of innovative technologies for valuing spatial data and mapping yields of grapes in emerging economies such as Australia & New Zealand and India are the key factors that drive the precision viticulture market growth in the region. The presence of large farmlands and increasing adoption of agricultural technologies in the countries drive the demand for precision viticulture in the region.

