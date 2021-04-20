llaollao’s Social Media Contest Has llaoba and llaofloat Vouchers Up For Grabs

Singapore, 2021-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ — In celebration of the recent introduction of llaoba and llaofloat, llaollao Singapore launches an exciting weekly contest where participants stand a chance to win llaoba and llaofloat vouchers!

The weekly giveaway on llaollao’s Facebook and Instagram pages starts on 15 April and focuses on its latest selection of premium products featuring fruity boba.

Participants are encouraged to follow llaollao’s social media channels, like and share the contest post. Additional shares to family and friends will increase their chances of being selected as the winning entry for the week. One lucky participant will win a set of 3 vouchers to redeem 3 llaoba and 3 llaofloat1.

1 Each voucher is redeemable for one set of llaoba and llaofloat. Terms and conditions apply.

This contest is open to public and there is no limitation to the number of comments or entries made per

participant as long as the contest post has been shared to public settings. Winning entry of the week will be announced every Thursday, with a new contest starting thereafter.

Expanding on its menu of yogurt treats, ‘llaoba’ features yogurt topped with a variety of 4 fruit-infused boba (Mango, Strawberry, Grape, Lychee). The probiotic ‘llaofloat’ is a slushie with flavours of the choicest and juiciest fruits from Japan, topped with yogurt and 3 fruit-infused boba (Mango, Grape and Strawberry). llaollao’s continued dedication to providing the most exquisite and taste-sensational ingredients is highlighted by these boba which have been specially sourced from Japan. This sets it apart from regular tapioca boba, as the texture is significantly superior – with each boba having a pleasant chewiness and bursting with fruity flavour. It does not contain any artificial flavourings or colouring, and only natural essence from real fruits are used.

llaoba and llaofloat are available across all llaollao outlets island-wide. In addition to the ongoing contest, llaollao is offering 2 llaoba for only SGD9.90 (Usual Price: SGD11.80) at all outlets. Students can get 1-for-1 llaoba (Usual Price: SGD5.90 each) every Tuesday between 2pm – 4pm when they flash their student ID. Flavours are subjected to availability. Other terms and conditions apply, while stocks last.

Contest Dates: 15 April | 22 Apr | 29 Apr | 6 May 2021

Nutritional and Allergens Info in Appendix A

llaollao Bugis Junction

200 Victoria St, #01-14 Bugis Junction, Singapore 188021

Opening Hours: 11am – 10pm daily

llaollao City Square Mall

180 Kitchener Rd, #B1-K8 City Square Mall, Singapore 208539

Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm daily

llaollao Changi Airport

Changi Airport T3, Departure/Check-in Hall North #02-93, Singapore 819663

Opening Hours: 11am – 8pm (Sun – Wed) | 11am – 9pm (Thu – Sat)

llaollao Compass One

1 Sengkang Square, #01-46A, Singapore 545078

Opening Hours: 11am – 10pm daily

llaollao Great World City

1 Kim Seng Promenade, #B1-K125, Singapore 237994

Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm daily

llaollao IMM Outlet Mall

2 Jurong East St 21 #01-42, Singapore 609601

Opening Hours: 11am – 10pm daily

llaollao Suntec City

3 Temasek Blvd, #01-312, Singapore 038983

Opening Hours: 11am – 10pm daily

llaollao Tampines 1

10 Tampines Central 1, #01-38, Singapore 529536

Opening Hours: 11am – 10pm daily

llaollao Resorts World Sentosa

8 Sentosa Gateway #01-201A, Singapore 098269

Opening Hours: 12pm – 9pm (Mon – Thu) | 11am – 9pm (Fri – Sun, eve of PH and PH)

llaollao Wisma Atria

435, Orchard Road #B1-64A, Singapore 238877

Opening Hours: 11am – 10pm daily

About llaollao

llaollao is founded and created in Denia, in the province of Alicante, Spain. It has grown significantly since 2009 and became one of the world’s leading chain of frozen yogurt globally, having a presence in over 33 countries. It has a total of 10 stores in Singapore under the AC Hesed Group. Find more about llaollao at www.llaollaoweb.com

About llaollao Frozen Yogurt

llaollao’s frozen yogurt is a natural, and one of the healthiest and most recommended food worldwide because of its healthy content and high nutritional value. Using skimmed milk when served with a combination of premium quality toppings – from daily cut seasonal fruits to crunches and premium sauces which makes it tremendously delicious and healthy product. llaollao’s frozen yogurt contains natural source of calcium, proteins, has low calorie and fat content and is gluten-free. More information here: https://www.llaollaoweb.com/en/nutrition/

+++

