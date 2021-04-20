Universal Apparel & Textile Company (OTC:DKGR) Acquires Lithium-Ion Polymer Battery Company

Aurora, IL, 2021-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ — Universal Apparel & Textile Company (OTC:DKGR) is pleased to announce that it has acquired Whistle LLC which was founded in 2014 in New Mexico. It has locations in Shenzhen, China and India and is a clean energy company focused on the development, manufacturing and marketing of lithium-ion polymer batteries, Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) rechargeable batteries and packs, and related products for consumer, industrial, medical and automotive applications to support their portable power needs. Their production lines include high-capacity batteries, standard consumer batteries, high drain batteries, high and low temperature batteries as well as power batteries. It is dedicated to providing first-class, safe and environmentally friendly clean energy solutions to its customers. Whistle presents a full set of consultations and post-delivery services to their customers.

Pursuant to this acquisition, Mahabubul Kabir will resign from all positions. Henry Ramsey, managing member of Whistle LLC, will become Chief Executive Officer, sole director and majority controlling shareholder.

Henry Ramsey states, “We thank Mr. Kabir for his hard work and dedication and wish him well in his future endeavours. I intend to bring the Company current in its filings as my first task.”

Updates will be forthcoming

Please follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LlcWhistle

Email address: Info@whistlellc.com

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Universal Apparel & Textile Company to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Universal Apparel & Textile Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.