Optician India releases its Jan-Mar, 2021 Digital Edition

New Delhi, India, 2021-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ —

The Year Gone by came up with unprecedented changes for the Eye Care Sector. Often the END is the START of a new beginning! Enter this New Year with a New and Perfect Vision with Optician India

The Digital Edition is accessible to all for free and available at https://opticianindia.net/magazine.

The cover Story “Stigmas, Myths Movies and Spectacles” by Akshita Agrawal is an attempt at generating awareness to lift the barriers for first time spectacle users also supported by a podcast by Nerdy Optometrist Ukti Vora.

International Personalities like Dr Frank Eperjesi, EyeTools Uk & OB Malope have contributed with their articles besides many leading Indian Personalities like Sh Jagannath N, Ms Vibhinta Verma, Sh Daman Arora, etc

To support and to receive the print edition one can subscribe at https://bit.ly/OI-Subscribe

The Main Magazine and the Luxury Edition in Print were launched in 2015 and in Digital in 2020. The digital publication has revolutionized the Indian Optical trade with customized content, latest trends and relevant information besides garnering the pole position in terms of readership from the trade, general public and partnerships with brands

website: http://www.opticianindia.com