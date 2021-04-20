Astral Institute of Management Studies (AIMS) Announces Brand Name Change to ODM Business School

Bhubaneswar, India, 2021-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ — Astral Institute of Management Studies, one of the best management colleges in Bhubaneswar, has announced today that the institution will begin operating under a new name supporting its parent group named ODM Educational Group and will be known as ODM Business School, effective immediately.

This rebranding strategy is targeted for the evolution of this renowned institution as well as its vision to complete with global names in the near future. Along with this change, the B-school also has introduced a newly designed website and brand logo, which will prominently feature the institution’s great focus on expanding their business management and other professional certification course offerings and growing the people trusted, iconic ODM Educational Group further as one of the top MBA colleges in Odisha. The institution has also announced that there will be no change in the management and staffs.

Dr. Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman, ODM Business School stated “As part of our focus on global expansion, business development, and education excellence, our development team and I believe it was appropriate to rename our institution to more specifically reflect our long, rich history and heritage of ODM Educational group with highest standard business management and professional certification courses. We are highly excited about the introduction of our new institution name; ODM Business School (OBS) because it will allow us to better represent our brand and the trust associate with it to our targeted audience as one of the top MBA colleges in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.”

For more information about the new brand name introduction and to learn more about ODM Business School, please visit us.

About ODM Business School:

With 12 years of education excellence, ODM Business School (OBS) has ranked amongst the best MBA colleges in Bhubaneswar with quality education, excellent career prospects, and high placement packages for students. OBS offers management courses to students in multiple specialisations such as marketing management, finance, accounting, human resource, supply chain, etc. The B-school in BBSR also has a great reputation in producing promising students best suitable for various lucrative opportunities. ODM Business School operates with global accreditation, highly experienced faculties, world-class infrastructure, and a name that is trusted by thousands of students across the state as the best MBA college in Bhubaneswar for a highly rewarding career.