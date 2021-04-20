Rennes School of Business Alumni from France and FasterCapital from the UAE are now Partners

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ — Rennes School of Business Alumni in France is the networking branch of Rennes School of Business, a Management School considered to be the most international School of Management in Europe. Its “Unframed Thinking” motto underlines the necessity to open one’s mind towards other cultures, to learn differently, to strive differently. Exploring new fields, looking for answers to tomorrow’s questions, designing a future that is a future that’s more inventive, more creative, and in the end, more human.

The goals of the Rennes School of Business Alumni Association are centered on principal routes: Fostering the development of exchanges between students, alumni, and businesses; Being a catalyst for professional opportunities; supporting the Alumni entrepreneur’s journey through the organization of an annual Entrepreneurship Award “Trophées Entrepreneur”, and regular networking events.

FasterCapital is an online incubator and accelerator based in Dubai. FasterCapital has developed four programs to support startups. The Tech Cofounder program whereby FasterCapital’s internal team will work as the technical team of the startups and will create/develop the app/website for the startup. Also, FasterCapital will invest 50% of the money technical development requires. The Idea to Product program is similar but specific to very early-stage startups and for entrepreneurs who only have an idea (even if they have not prepared a business plan yet). The third program is Grow your Startup and it is meant for startups that have a product but need to internationalize it, test it and receive customer feedback on it, enter new markets, and increase revenues. The fourth program is for startups and businesses that are raising capital. The Raise Capital program matches founders with global funding sources.

Mr. Bashar Hamood commented on this partnership, “FasterCapital is really glad to establish this partnership. We are very eager to support students from Rennes School of Business and from other schools and educational institutions worldwide.”

Mr. Jack Paul Davidson, Rennes SB Alumni President, commented on this partnership “We are especially proud of our partnership with FasterCapital to take the entrepreneurship awards and the Rennes School of Business Alumni Entrepreneurs to a new level of excellence and success”