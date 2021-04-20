Biznext – Ultimate Solution Provider For Money Transfer Business Setup in India

Mumbai, India, 2021-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ — Biznext is a rising name in the field of fin-tech companies with their idea of offering money transfer service franchises, in a country of 1.3 billion people. 60% of these people do not have the accessibility of banking infrastructure, leaving a huge scattered and untapped market.

The gaps that existed in banking system have been identified by Biznext and the team worked on how we can fill them and bless rural areas with the basic banking facilities. At the same time, aligning with the government policies, Biznext has empowered local businesses financially by making them, a money transfer agency, where people can come and avail the assisted money transfer facility.

A decade old, this company offers great money transfer business opportunity with minimal investment for the local shop owners. With 70,000+ successful money start-up businesses in India, Biznext ranks as a top player.

Unique USP – Offering real time and highest commission in the market to empower our money transfer agents and strengthening them is our agenda for the time-being” Says a spokesperson from Biznext

“India is brewing with ideas and opportunities in fin-tech solutions” says Ms. Nupur (MD Biznext) After hitting into the list of top players. “ We have seen and measured the growth of money transfer business in India, with the growth of Digitization and cashless economy blooming up. The primary motto of starting money transfer business in India was to offer seamless and branchless money transfer facility available for all the countrymen” Adding to this she says “We as a team are focused on making our local stores more economically powered by offering them our money transfer agency and franchises at no or minimum investment”

Retailer Testimonial

As per the survey conducted in local villages near Gujarat. Rahim, a general store owner says, “I have been running my business of general store in the last 12 years and I have never seen growth in my life as I had no money to invest and no courage to start something new. Then my friend suggested me to be a money transfer distributor for Biznext. I studied and signed up with Biznext. Through this money transfer agency, I have seen a growth of 40,000 rupees per month. The service is very easy and reliable and I have now started to earn blessings of migrant workers more than money”

Mr Viral, a grocery shop owner from Vapi says, “I had no idea of what a money transfer business is and how it works but with the help of Biznext, today I am doing great in this field. They have filled the scarcity of banking infrastructure in our small city and I am very proud to be a part of the system”

With testimony of many more such retailers at our disposal, it is safe to say that Biznext is the ultimate provider of money transfer business.

How to Apply–

One can directly visit money transfer distributor registration page to apply online. You also can visit our website https://biznext.in for more information or call us on 022 4212 3123.