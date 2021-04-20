Redpoint Raleigh Provides Student Housing Options for NCSU Students

Raleigh, North Carolina, 2021-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint Raleigh is pleased to announce they offer convenient off-campus housing for students attending the nearby North Carolina State University. This housing complex offers everything students need for a comfortable lifestyle, while staying close to campus.

At Redpoint Raleigh, students can choose to room with friends or get matched through the roommate matching service. Residents can select from a variety of pet-friendly floor plans, including three and four bedroom townhouses. Furnishings are available for an additional monthly fee. Rent is charged on a per-person basis and includes Internet, trash disposal and bus service to the nearby campus. In addition, students get access to all of the community amenities.

Redpoint Raleigh strives to offer students a comfortable living experience by providing a variety of features for residents. Students will enjoy the 24-hour fitness center, grilling stations, resort-style swimming pool, game room, sand volleyball courts, regular social events throughout the year and more.

Anyone interested in learning about the off-campus housing solutions can find out more by visiting the Redpoint Raleigh website or by calling 1-919-766-2500.

Redpoint Raleigh is an off-campus housing community open to students at North Carolina State University. The complex is located close to campus to offer convenience and comfortability to all residents.

