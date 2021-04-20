Maya Physical Therapy is the One Stop Place for Car Accident Physical Therapy

Davie, Florida, 2021-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ — Although most people may not be familiar with the term, but whiplash is a common injury which people face during an auto accident. Whiplash is known to have severe effects on an injury. It can inhibit movement in a person. When an individual faces whiplash, the person should immediately get assisted by a professional offering car accident physical therapy Davie. Maya Physical Therapy has been offering such therapeutic experience to people who experience different types of injuries. Treating auto injuries is one of them.

What does a therapist at Maya Physical Therapy Offer?

A physical therapist at Maya Physical Therapy offering advanced physical therapy Davie will seek every possible measure to ensure that the pain a patient is undergoing is reduced to zero and that they are able to overcome their disabilities during the process. Delay in treatment is a big no, which an individual must pay attention to.

The different types of symptoms which are associated with whiplash

Whiplash is the movement around the neck when the latter violently moves during an accident. the violent jerk may lead to a traumatic result which can however be reduced to be cured by means of advanced physical therapy. The main symptoms of whiplash include:

Pain while moving the neck

Severe headache

Arm and shoulder pain

The symptoms become evident soon after the accident, mostly within 48 hours after the incident. However, under certain scenarios, the pain may show up several weeks after the incident has occurred. These symptoms can worsen over time and can even cause permanent damage to a person’s health. At Maya Physical Therapy, a practitioner will plan out a suitable regime so that the individual gets cured faster. The therapist will suggest a treatment after examining the problem. After this, they can determine what is right for them.

Indeed, Maya Physical Therapy is the best answer to reverse the effects of whiplash.

About the company:

Maya Physical Therapy Davie is committed to bring people to good health by practicing therapeutic physical therapy.

CONTACT

Maya Physical Therapy

Street: 5745 S. University Dr,

City: Davie

State: Florida

Zip Code: 33328

Country: USA

Telephone: (954) 252-9619

Email: mayapt5745@gmail.com

Website – http://mayaphysicaltherapy.com/



###