Symphony Solutions delivers in record time BTG solution to the company specialized in covid testing for the Dutch government

The Netherlands, 2021-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ — This year Symphony Solutions, as a software solution partner of Spoedtestcorona, started an important collaboration with Dutch government to deliver rapid antigen tests for the schools of the Netherlands.

The pilot kicked off at secondary and practical schools throughout the country, where students were tested in a targeted manner. This makes it possible to detect infections with Covid-19 earlier and to take measures in time. To ensure that this pilot runs smoothly, the ministry has entered into a partnership with Spoedtestcorona.

The project is aimed to show whether the use of rapid tests is effective in combating the number of infections. As younger people often have a few or no symptoms of Covid-19, they can spread the virus. With the rapid test, students will know within 20 minutes after a nasal swab whether they are infected and pose a risk to fellow students and teachers.

“We are proud that we can and should contribute in this way to reducing the number of Covid-19 infections, which is exactly why our testing facilities were started. The pilot was a great success – we managed to provide rapid testing for schools across the country and the government is satisfied with the results and quality of the service” says Jeroen de Jong, director of Spoedtestcorona.

The importance of this project is great. Mapping whether the number of infections can actually be reduced by using rapid tests is valuable data in combating the pandemic. Data that may be important in the decision-making process regarding the reopening of secondary schools.

Spoedtestcorona along with Symphony Solutions have developed its own platform that is used for processing all test information. During its development, great care has been taken in the design of data traffic as well as meeting the high standards of security and compliance to guarantee the protection of personal data of their patients.

“We are proud to partner on such an important project and contribute to it with our cloud native development expertise that allowed us to set up safe and clear way of testing and getting the results in record two weeks. Consequently, this became a major differentiator in the project’s success’, says Valentina Synenka, Chief Marketing Officer at Symphony Solutions

As a solution partner, Symphony designed and developed a solution that consists of three parts: B2B, B2C, and recently B2G solution. The team managed to deliver a cross-platform web application on the market in record two weeks. The list of tasks that had to be completed included building an application integrated with test labs software capable to update available time slots for testing, and an admin portal for test lab employees to enable them uploading the test results, minimizing human mistake factor, while keeping the high level of compliance and data security. The application also had to be highly scalable, taking into account the need to serve corporate customers with thousands of employees to be processed.

For more details on the technical implementation of the project, join us on April 22 for the webinar Leveraging Cloud native technologies in healthcare to respond to urgent social needs.

