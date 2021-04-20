Education 4 All Provides Free Education and Career Resources to Students Without Privileged Access in Africa

Senegal, Africa, 2021-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ — Research shows that Africa is one of the most underdeveloped and low-income countries. The sub-Saharan region of Africa has the highest rates of education exclusion in the world. In some areas of Africa, poverty remains around 40 percent. Poverty, hunger and lack of education combined with cultural norms have made it difficult for people, especially women, to focus on higher education and career. The result is a vicious cycle where women and children continue to grow in poverty without any chances of breaking free.

Education 4 All aims to change that and provide the students with free education and career resources to pursue their dreams and escape the rising poverty levels. According to a company representative, “Living in a country with limited resources makes it difficult to pursue a career. To move ahead, one needs access to international scholarships and grants that will support one’s professional and academic journey. We provide a list of scholarship resources and details that are the perfect way to get started.”

The representative continued, “It can be difficult to understand the requirements of each scholarship. With admission tests, documents, reference letters and personal statements, there are a lot of things to look after. Moreover, it can become confusing and a burden, especially if a candidate has no guide.”

Education 4 All emphasizes on the need to spend time working on a scholarship application and gathering authentic information to avail the opportunity. Its target audience is not only women in Africa looking for scholarships but also students and professionals who are looking to brush their skill sets. To this end, it publishes free resources to help people move up the career ladder.

Education 4 All also gathers information for the candidates about the most affordable schools in the UK and US while keeping them up to date about how to earn money while still studying. It also highlights some of the valuable skills and degrees candidates should acquire if they want to get a job abroad. Although the focus is primarily on women and scholarship opportunities for them, education 4 all also highlights information that will be suitable for the men as well.

Moreover, Learning 4 All will also outline which international scholarships are being given in specific areas such as in medical, law and business.

About the Company

Education 4 All is founded by a woman who was given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to pursue a PhD on a scholarship. The experience benefited her, and now she wants to help other people living in poverty to break free from it and chase their dream.

Contact Information:

Email: education4allnsppd@gmail.com

Website: https://education4allnsppd.com/