U.S. HVAC Systems Market Product Benchmarking, Top Players Financial Performance & Regional Scope, 2025

The U.S. HVAC Systems Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The U.S. HVAC systems market size is projected to account for USD 31.1 billion by 2025, as per a study by Million Insights. It is predicted to exhibit 9.7% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Increasing demand for energy-efficient heat pumps and air conditioners is driving the growth of the market. The demand for energy-efficient systems is also driven by stringent government regulation aimed at reducing the carbon emission.

Key Players:

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Ingrasoll Rand PLC

Rheem Manufacturing Company

LG Electronics

Emerson Electric Co.

Lennox International Inc.

Goodman Manufacturing Company, L.P.

Fujitsu General

Haier

United Technologies Corporation

Growth Drivers:

Increasing construction activities coupled with rising purchasing power in the country is supplementing the market growth. Over the past few years, the demand for new houses has surged in the U.S. This demand is influenced by the increasing disposable income of the people. The total construction spending increased to USD 1,293.9 billion in 2018 from USD 809.26 billion in 2010, as per the U.S Census Bureau. In addition, privately-owned houses growth were higher by 6.3% in July 2019 as compared to the last year. Thus, increasing housing construction is driving the demand for HVAC system in the U.S.

Type Outlook:

Air Conditioners Unitary Rooftop Packaged Terminal AC (PTAC)

Heat Pumps Unitary Rooftop Packaged Terminal Heat Pumps (PTHP)



Technology Outlook:

Air Conditioner Inverter Non-Inverter

Heat Pumps Inverter Non-Inverter



End-use Scope:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regional Outlook:

The south region in the U.S accounted for the maximum share and estimated to register the highest CAGR in the next few years. There were nearly 48 million households in this region in 2018, as surveyed by the United States Census Bureau. Nearly 38 million of these households have more than USD 25,000 as their annual income. Thus, growing households’ income is attributing to the growth of the region.

In addition, the overall construction industry grew by around 6.0% in 2018 in the south region. The rapid rise in the construction of new houses is predicted to augment the growth of this region. On the other hand, the western region is likely to grow with the significant growth rate over the forecast duration.

