Contactless Payments Market Technological Developments, Competitive Landscape and Strategic Initiatives, 2025

The global Contactless Payments Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Contactless Payments Market is estimated to touch US$ 2.23 trillion in price of business deal by the completion of the prediction period. The business of contactless payments is estimated to observe rewarding development above the period of prediction due to improvements in technologies for example Internet of Things [IoT], that performances such as a most important motivator of the market.

Key Players:

Gemalto N.V.

Visa

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

Heartland Payment Systems

Verifone Systems Inc.

Ingenico Group SA

On Track Innovations (OTI) Ltd

Oberthur Technologies Morpho

Thales Group

Wirecard AG

Growth Drivers:

The market was appreciated by US$ 207.65 billion in the year 2016. It is estimated to develop at a substantial CAGR for the duration of the prediction. The most important motivators of this market consist of decrease in wait in line and time required for the transaction, improved suitability in creating the payments of less price, comfort of technology incorporation with present cards, improved normal transaction worth, superior customer visions, better distribution of services, and better chances of income.

Device Outlook:

Smartphones and wearables

Point-of-sale terminals

Smart cards

Solution Outlook:

Payment terminal solution

Transaction management

Security and fraud management

Hosted point-of-sale

Analytics

Application Outlook:

Retail

Transportation

Healthcare

Hospitality

Government

Regional Outlook:

The Contactless Payments industry on the source of Area with respect to Trades in terms of intake, Profits, Market stake and Development percentage could span North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico], Europe [Germany, France, U.K.], Asia-Pacific [Japan, China, Australia], South America [Brazil], Middle East & Africa. By the source of geography, North America is the most important area in the Contactless Payments market. North America is estimated to dictate the market above the period of projection due to a number of progressions that have appeared from the machinery of smart chip. The greater infiltration of smartphones is expected to motivate the demand in Europe. The development in this area is largely credited to the growing speed of acceptance, controlling inventiveness for example Euro MasterCard Visa [EMV], international norms for chip cards, implementation of Near Field Communication [NFC] technology.

Furthermore, the change of transfer authorities in the direction of the practice of Visa’s pay Wave facility and Master Card’s Pay Pass facility, in North America and Europe is likely to drive the development of the market. Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as a noticeable participant in the market due to the increasing population and growing implementation of payment service area.

