Healthcare Contract Management Software Market – Major Market Growth Opportunities

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Research Methodologies Followed for This Research:

Secondary Research:

The secondary research process involves the widespread use of secondary sources, directories, databases (such as Bloomberg Business, Factiva, and D&B Hoovers), white papers, annual reports, companies house documents, investor presentations, and SEC filings of companies. Secondary research was used to identify and collect information useful for the extensive, technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the healthcare contract management software market. It was also used to obtain important information about the key players and market classification & segmentation according to industry trends to the bottom-most level, and key developments related to market and technology perspectives. A database of the key industry leaders was also prepared using secondary research.

Primary Research:

In the primary research process, industry experts from both the supply and demand sides were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for this report. Industry experts from the supply side include CEOs, vice presidents, marketing and sales directors, contract managers, business development managers, technology and innovation directors of companies providing contract management software, key opinion leaders, and suppliers and distributors. The industry experts from the demand side include hospitals, physician clinics, medical device manufacturers and pharma & biotech companies, research laboratories, and insurance companies.

Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=114258694



Recent Developments:

In October 2018, Icertis opened two new offices in Sydney and Singapore to meet the rising market demand.

In February 2018, Cobblestone Software launched a new mobile contract management software app for Android and Apple iOS devices.

In October 2018, Contract Logix launched the Express Contract Management Software and Premium Contract Lifecycle Management.

In December 2018, Determine Inc. entered into an agreement with Axbility Consulting (US) that provided greater opportunities to Determine.

In March 2017, nThrive Inc. acquired e4e Healthcare Services to expand its service offerings.

“By end user, the healthcare payers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Based on end user, the healthcare contract management software market has been segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, medical device manufacturers and pharma & biotech companies, and research organizations. The healthcare payers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The need to accelerate medical claims processing tasks, increase drafting efficiency, align contracts with physician groups and facilities, and integrate contract data with downstream claims or reimbursement systems is expected to drive the growth of the healthcare payers segment.

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the mid-to-long term?

What are the major end users and the benefits they avail by implementing healthcare contract management software?

What are the trends going on in the healthcare contract management software market?

What are the major market dynamics and their impact on market growth?

What is the global scenario of the healthcare contract management software market?

“North America to hold the largest regional market share in 2019.”

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the healthcare contract management software market in 2019, followed by Europe. The large share of North America can be attributed to the favorable regulations (such as the Meaningful Use and Health Insurance Portability & Accountability Act) combined with the large number of hospitals and the presence of a number of private insurance players. In addition, well-established government payers are further supporting the growth of this market.

Request Sample Pages@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=114258694



Key players in this market include Determine Inc. (US), CobbleStone Software (US), Concord (US), Contract Logix LLC (US), Icertis (US), Apttus Corporation (US), Optum Inc. (US), nThrive Inc. (US), Experian Plc. (Ireland), Coupa Software Inc. (US), and ScienceSoft (US).

Key players are focusing on increasing their presence in this high-growth market through both organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions. Due to the intense competition in this market, major market players are increasingly focusing on expanding their geographic presence in high-growth emerging markets and strengthening their competitiveness in the market by acquiring smaller players with desired manufacturing capabilities or geographic presence.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com