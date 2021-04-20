Alamc Group (UK) and Catalent, Inc. (US) are leading players in Clinical Trial Supplies Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ —

The clinical trial supplies market is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2025 from USD 1.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.8%. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the increasing R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and the globalization of clinical trials & harmonization of regulations. However, the increasing cost of drug development and clinical trials is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The clinical trial supplies market is consolidated in nature. The prominent players operating in this market include Alamc Group (UK), Catalent, Inc. (US), PCI Services (US), Parexel International Corporation (US), Sharp Packaging Services (US), Biocair (UK), O&M Movianto (US), KLIFO A/S (Denmark), and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US).

Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=172240059



Catalent, Inc. (US) is the leading player in the global clinical trial supplies market. The company has an extensive network that provides comprehensive services to various pharmaceutical companies for phase I–IV clinical trials. Catalent’s offerings in the clinical trial supplies market include forecasting and planning services, packaging services, comparator sourcing, and distribution and logistics services. In 2018, Catalent generated ~51% of its total revenue from the US. Also, the company is focusing on increasing its customer base and expanding its reach in untapped APAC markets.

Almac Group (UK) is another major player in the global clinical trial supplies market. The company offers a wide range of services, from research through pharmaceutical and clinical development to the commercialization of products.

North America is the largest regional market for clinical trial supplies

The global clinical trial supplies market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is the largest regional market for clinical trial supplies, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American market can primarily be attributed to the presence of well-established CROs and the high and growing R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies in the region.

Geographical Growth Aspects:

The prominent players operating in the global clinical trial supplies market include Alamc Group (UK), Catalent, Inc. (US), PCI Services (US), Parexel International Corporation (US), Sharp Packaging Services (US), Biocair (UK), O&M Movianto (US), KLIFO A/S (Denmark), and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US).

Request Sample Pages@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=172240059



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com