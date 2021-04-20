Cell-based Assays Market worth $22.0 billion by 2025

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ —

The growing preference for cell-based assays in drug discovery, increasing funding for cell-based research, and growth in the number of drug discovery activities are the key factors supporting the growth of the market. However, the growth of the market is likely to be restrained by factors such as the high cost of instruments, restrictions on reagent use, and the lack of infrastructure for cell-based research in emerging economies. The cell-based assays market is projected to reach USD 22.0 billion by 2025 from USD 14.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Cell-based Assays Market Dynamics

Driver: Growing preference for cell-based assays in drug discovery

Cell-based assays are key components in the drug development process. Cell-based assays have several advantages over in vitro biochemical assays. They offer consistent tissue-specific responses in a biologically relevant microenvironment as opposed to biochemical assays. It is also not possible to prepare or purify every target for biochemical measurement, which is a major factor limiting the applications of biochemical assays.

The conventional methods of toxicity and drug safety assessment (involving animal testing) are expensive, time-consuming, and offer low-throughput. In this regard, modern cell-based assays merge the advantages of cell cultures and animal models to allow researchers to identify problems with lead compounds in early screening, ensuring greater efficiency in the drug discovery and development process.

Resatraint: High cost of instruments and restrictions on reagent use

The introduction of high-throughput screening (HTS) and high-content screening (HCS) technologies in cell-based assays has increased their reliability. However, these technologies have also resulted in a significant increase in the cost of instruments. Moreover, the time and cost involved in each HTS process are directly proportional to the target molecule’s complexity; consequently, the higher the complexity, the greater the cost. In biopharmaceutical companies, the overall cost of production of biopharmaceuticals has increased considerably due to the use of these expensive systems. Academic research laboratories find it difficult to afford such expensive instruments due to budgetary restrictions. Maintenance costs and other indirect expenses result in an overall increase in the total cost of ownership of these instruments.

Opportunity: Emerging markets

Emerging countries in Asia are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the cell death assays market owing to the low labor and raw material costs, increased risk of pandemics (such as swine flu and COVID-19), growth in the number of research activities, and technological advancements in the end-use sectors for cell-based assays in these countries.

North America accounted for the largest share of the cell death assays market in 2019.

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the cell-based assays market, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American regional segment can be attributed to the availability of government and private funding for life science research, the growing penetration of CROs, comprehensive drug development regulations, and the rapid adoption of advanced technologies in the region.

Key Market Players

Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Promega Corporation (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), Lonza (Switzerland), BioAgilytix Labs (US), Reaction Biology Corporation (US), AAT Bioquest (US) are the prominent players operating in the cell-based assays market.

Recent Developments

In 2020, Danaher Corporation (US) launched ImageXpress Micro-confocal High-content Imaging System.

In 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) acquired Phitonex, Inc. (US). The acquisition of spectral dye platform manufacturer Phitonex will enable Thermo Fisher to offer greater flow cytometry and imaging multiplexing capabilities in protein and cell analysis research.

