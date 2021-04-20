Latest Regulatory Trends Impacting the Specialty Fertilizers Market

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ —The specialty fertilizers market is estimated to account for a value of USD 37.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020, to reach a value of USD 51.3 billion by 2025. The increase in demand for enhanced high-efficiency fertilizers, ease of use and application of specialty fertilizers, and adoption of precision farming and protected agriculture are some of the factors that are projected to drive the growth of the market.

Driver: The need for high-efficiency fertilizers

Nutrient losses can occur in many ways, such as leaching, runoff, atmospheric losses, and direct loss. These nutrient losses will have an extensive impact on the environment. These nutrient losses into the water trigger eutrophication on the surfaces of water bodies, which, in turn, ruins the aquatic ecosystem. Specialty fertilizers are an easy and efficient way to supply household or garden plants with nutrients on a regular basis. The ultimate goal of adding specialty fertilizers to the soil is to supply the requisite amount of nutrients to crops and prevent the toxification of soil due to over-fertilization.

Restraints: Cost ineffectiveness

The cost of production of specialty fertilizers is comparatively higher than that of conventional fertilizers due to the complex production processes they require. As per the International Fertilizer Association (IFA), the prices of controlled-release fertilizers are four to six times higher than the conventional NPK (nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium) prices. This is one of the major factors that are projected to inhibit the growth of the market.

By application method, the fertigation segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market during the forecast period.

Fertigation is an agricultural technique, which includes water and fertilizer application through irrigation. This process provides an opportunity to maximize the yield and minimize environmental pollution. Moreover, through fertigation, a farmer can uniformly apply nutrients throughout the field, whenever required. This market is projected to grow due to the adoption of efficient irrigation systems globally. The advantage of fertigation is that it requires less labor, time, energy, and water. This mode of application is gaining importance due to its reliability and efficacy. However, to get the desired results using this method, proper knowledge of the system and efficient management are required. Fertigation is used in fields of row crops, horticultural crops, fruit crops, vegetable crops, and ornamental & flowering crops. There has been a shift in farming practices toward holistic approaches that include both fertilizer and water application techniques, which is a key factor that is projected to drive the growth of this market in the next six years, particularly in North America and Europe.

The coated & encapsulated segment is projected to witness the fastest growth, in terms of value, in the specialty fertilizers market, on the basis of technology, from 2016 to 2025.

Coated & encapsulated specialty fertilizers are conventional soluble fertilizer materials with increasingly available nutrients, which after granulation, prilling, or crystallization, are given a protective (water-insoluble) coating to control the water penetration, thereby affecting the rate of dissolution and the nutrient release. To further reduce the total fertilizer costs, coated & encapsulated fertilizers are increasingly used with the blend of conventional fertilizers in different ratios. These fertilizers offer greater flexibility in determining the nutrient release pattern.

South America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market for specialty fertilizers in the South America region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. According to FAOSTAT, Brazil is the largest producer of agricultural products due to the availability of abundant land and rural labor force, followed by Argentina. The growth in South America is majorly attributed to the increase in the adoption of agrochemicals and advancements in farming techniques in Brazil and Argentina with distribution channels established by global agrochemical players. Due to these factors, the market in the South America region is projected to record the highest growth from 2020 to 2025.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the liquid fertilizers market. It includes the profiles of leading companies, such as Nutrien, Ltd.(Canada), Yara International ASA (Norway), Israel Chemical Ltd. (Israel), K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile (SQM) (Chile), The Mosaic Company (US), EuroChem Group (Switzerland), CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (US), OCP Group (Morocco), OCI Nitrogen (Netherlands), Wilbur-Ellis (US), Kugler (US), Haifa Group (Israel), COMPO Expert GmbH (Germany), AgroLiquid (US), Plant Food Company, Inc. (US), Coromandel International Ltd (India), and Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. (India), Nufarm (Australia), and Brandt (US).

