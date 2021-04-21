Invest In Duplexes In Killeen

Killeen, TX, 2021-Apr-21 — /EPR Network/ — If you are interested in investing in quality duplexes in Killeen, you should consider checking out what Flintrock Builders has to offer. The company is a renowned custom builder with years of experience in the field and an undying commitment towards providing the best properties at affordable prices.

About The Company

A third generation home builder in Central Texas, the company has many years of experience in building custom homes and duplexes. It is a multi-year Parade of Home winner known for its beautiful and tasteful homes. The company offers duplexes with superior craftsmanship and top notch interior design at affordable prices. Every project of the company is undertaken on the basis of customer service, reliability, a high level of responsiveness and superior build quality.

Duplexes In Killeen

An online listing of duplexes provided by the company is available on its website. It consists of a wide variety of duplexes for different budget and personal requirements of clients and provides information such as number of bedrooms and bathrooms, floor plan, size, property type and more

Interior design features provided include ceiling fans, LED Can-style lighting, concrete floors, chrome faucets, solid surface countertops and more

Energy saving features provided include 50 gallon water heaters, exterior taped windows, vinyl windows, 14-seer HVAC system, etc.

Standard features provided in the kitchen include a black range, Over-the-Range microwave combo, built-in dishwasher, pantry, etc.

Exterior standard features provided include 25 year warranty oakridge 3-tab shingles, covered front porch, LED disc lighting, full Bermuda sod and full sprinkler, etc.

Benefits Of Choosing Us

The duplexes have the latest amenities and facilities

Outstanding customer care

Well-maintained property

Affordable duplexes

Unparalleled craftsmanship

Superior architectural design

Highest quality to cost value

High level of excellence and attention to detail

For more information on duplexes provided by Flintrock Builders in Killeen, TX, you can call at (254) 393-1412 or visit 105 E FM 2410 Harker Heights, TX – 76548. You can also log on to https://flintrockbuilders.com