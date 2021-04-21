Industrial Tool & Machinery offers an air impact wrench to make the work easier!

Queensland, Australia, 2021-Apr-21 — /EPR Network/ — Industrial Tool and Machinery Sales offers various air impact wrenches as well as other tools and machinery for a wide variety of businesses. Their head office and distribution center is located in Yatala, Queensland, halfway between Brisbane and the Gold Coast. With offices in Queensland, Victoria, South Australia, Western Australia and Tasmania, their operations can deliver their complete range of air-impact wrenches and other essential tools Australia-wide, in a timely and cost-effective manner so it doesn’t affect your productivity or cause downtime.

ITM are contracted suppliers to all major retail tool groups Australia-wide, ensuring they offer complete national distribution of their market-leading products.

A delegate from the company says, “As a 100% Australian owned and operated company, we take pride in developing and providing the very best products that our customers can rely on and trust. We also offer extensive technical knowledge on every product we supply, providing you with excellent before and after-sales service and supply.”

If you are looking for the best product solution regarding an air impact wrench, they have the solution for you. ITM pride themselves on being a complete wholesale product solution for their chosen product categories, including an air impact wrench . Being a specialist supplier allows them to give their retail distributors the best possible product solutions and service.

When developing their product ranges, their one goal is to offer a product that gives the professional user optimal return on investment. This has meant that over the past 26 years, ITM has built a reputation for providing the Australian retail tool industry with products that offer the best-in-class value for money and the most highly demanded products on the market.

Not only do they bring their expertise in offering the products but also excel in providing technical expertise. They understand that high-quality service comes from an in-depth understanding of the applications where their products are used. The company representatives all have a lifetime of experience using, selling, and providing solutions for their products in the field, ensuring they have the technical expertise required to provide a high quality of sales support and after-sales service.

Ultimately, they have a solution for after-sales wherein the customers can get what they want. With their complete range of spare parts for tools as well as repairs being done in-house and having a network of service agents Australia-wide; your ITM product can be serviced with minimal downtime.

ITM provides a complete product solution meaning they can ensure your product continues to stay in service for many years.

About the company—-

ITM is a leading national wholesale tool supplier servicing the Industrial, Trade, Hardware, and Automotive retail markets Australia wide. They specialise in fabrication and workshop equipment, metal cutting and drilling, cutting tools, air tools, and powered equipment.

Since the company’s founding in 1992, the ITM product range has grown to over 5000 products and accessories, plus over 6000 spare parts!