Airfunding is one with our Muslim brother in Celebrating the holy month of Ramadan.

Tokyo, Japan, 2021-Apr-21 — /EPR Network/ — As 1.8 billion people around the world observes the holiest month of Ramadan, Kiheitai Inc., a Tokyo-based digital company that owns the crowdfunding site called Airfunding is committed to spread the essence of this season by fostering volunteerism and charity amongst our brothers in the Islamic faith. Ramadan, a holy month for Muslims that began on April 12, is traditionally associated with fasting, reflection and increased focus on charities. Airfunding has started its extensive efforts to promote, Ramadan giving this month-long event by featuring charities and projects that are related to Ramadan and Muslim giving.

Spirit of Ramadan A midst Pandemic

This year will be a more difficult Ramadan to most families in the world, given the current situation where access to necessities is very limited. Most of them were able to celebrate Iftar meal with their family in the past but because millions lost their jobs and means of livelihood, they might not be able to do it this time around. More and more Muslim brothers in third world and other countries needs help, that is why Airfunding decided to use this special season to bring help through its global donation type crowdfunding platform.

A very special project that has caught our attention is from Kikubi Muslim Community Centre who is currently seeking help to raise fund to provide Iftar or Suhur food packs to the widows and poor families this Ramadan. The raised donation will be used to distribute food packs to families and help them get through this period and make them feel the blessing of this holy season.

We encourage everyone t

o support any projects you care about, especially those who are penurious, they may not have the means to feed their families but through your help especially during this season, you can help ease their suffering by donating to their cause.

About Airfunding

Airfunding is a fundraising platform that specializes in small-scale projects made by individuals, groups, or local NGOs, for a personal cause, community initiative, an event, or just anything that needs funding. It is a keep-it-all crowdfunding platform, so project owners keep the entire amount collected even if the target has not been met.

Why keep-it-all platform? ” We believe that even a small amount of money would be a real help to project owners. That is why we decided to make a keep-it-all platform. Our business model relies on tips from the supporter. It’s essentially just a commission but, when you support a project you can choose to tip a percentage of the amount.” – says Ryosuke Abe, CEO of Co-Founder of Kiheitai Inc., the parent group for Airfunding.

There is help beyond borders and barriers, Airfunding has over 10,000,000 supporters around the world and can be accessed in 200+ countries. Airfunding is free to use, anyone can register and start creating projects in less than 5 minutes.

With the current world situation, where many people are in dire need of sup

port, Airfunding has bridged the gap of barriers so that everyone can help everyone. Now people can seek help and provide support to

almost anyone in the world.

