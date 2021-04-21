Bill Easter to speak at National Coal Council’s spring meeting

ORLANDO, Fla., 2021-Apr-21 — /EPR Network/ — X-MAT® is a leader in changing the narrative of coal. Bill Easter, founder of X-MAT®, the advanced materials division of Semplastics, will be presenting at the National Coal Council’s spring meeting on April 27.

The National Coal Council serves as a Federal Advisory Committee to the U.S. Secretary of Energy. The organization provides the Secretary of Energy advice and recommendations on federal policies that affect coal, the progress of coal research, strategies and more.

Easter, an industry leader on clean ways to use coal, will be delivering a presentation titled “Using Coal for Value-added Roofing Tiles, Batteries and Construction Materials.” During his presentation, Easter will share the valuable insights X-MAT® has uncovered regarding coal. He will discuss how his team has discovered a way to make economically useful products that completely sequester the coal in an environmentally-friendly way, create jobs and reimagine the future of coal.

“There’s still hope for coal in our society,” said Easter. “At X-MAT®, we’re reimagining coal in a way that works for our modern world. This shift in mindset is allowing us to use coal to create a significant number of jobs and work toward a greener future.”

X-MAT® is currently working on breakthroughs that will one day allow homes to be built almost entirely out of coal. Soon, the company will be able to use coal to create structural columns, walls, bricks, roofs and many more crucial elements in construction. These coal-derived building materials are fire resistant, non-toxic, light-weight and durable, making them not only safer than their traditional counterparts, but easier to use.

The company’s revolutionary technology and mission have caught the attention of The Department of Energy’s National Energy Technology Laboratory. To date, it has awarded X-MAT® $6 million in contracts and grants.

To learn more about X-MAT®, visit https://x-materials.com/.

About X-MAT®, the Advanced Materials Division of Semplastics

X-MAT®, the Advanced Materials Division of Semplastics, launched in 2013. X-MAT® developed a revolutionary, high-performance material that combines some of the best properties of metals (electrical conductivity), engineering plastics (lightweight) and ceramics (high operating temperature). X-MAT® has had several partnerships including work with NASA, Space Florida and the NETL. X-MAT®’s game-changing material has various current applications including fireproof roof tiles, lightweight space mirrors, battery electrodes and 3D printed ceramics. X-MAT® technology can be custom-engineered to fit many specifications and has unlimited potential market applications. To learn more about X-MAT® capabilities and future projects, visit their website at https://www.x-materials.com or call (407)353-6885.

