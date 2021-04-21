Nashville Religion Communicators Next Meeting: The Momentum to Move Forward

Nashville, TN, 2021-Apr-21 — /EPR Network/ — The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications.

The Religion Communicators Council (RCC) is an interfaith association of religion communicators at work in print and electronic communication, marketing and public relations. The Nashville Chapter meets monthly at rotating locations to learn about other faith traditions, learn from fellow communicators and gain professional development opportunities.

The May meeting will take place virtually, as has been the common meeting ground for nearly all events for more than a year.

RCC members will hear from the Co-Founder & Partner of Leap + Pivot, a creative and strategic communications consulting firm. L+P’s vision of success is building partnerships to create transformation.

During the RCC meeting, the topic of discussion will be: The Momentum to Move Forward, and will cover building a foundational message, how to engage well in the community, and navigating the world of leadership.

The RCC has members from every faith group and walk of life including Baha’is, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Scientologists, Sikhs, Hindus and more. The RCC, founded in 1929, is an association of communications professionals who work for and with a diverse group of faith-based organizations in the areas of communications, public relations, advertising and development.

The RCC provides opportunities for communicators to learn from each other. Together, RCC members promote excellence in the communication of faith and values in the public arena. For more information about the Religion Communicators Council, visit religioncommunicators.org/nashville-chapter.